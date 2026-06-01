A United Airlines flight heading to Spain was forced to turn around mid-flight on Saturday after a Bluetooth device belonging to a teenager appeared with the name 'Bomb' on other passengers' screens. United Flight 236, a Boeing 767-400ER, had departed Newark Liberty International Airport for Palma de Mallorca in the early evening when the issue arose roughly an hour into the journey.

Several passengers noticed the discoverable network and alerted the cabin crew, who responded with urgent announcements. The incident prompted the activation of standard security protocols for a potential threat on the transatlantic route carrying around 190 passengers and 12 crew.

Bluetooth Device Named Bomb Spotted by Passengers

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A passenger who shared details on TikTok said the network was spotted during takeoff and reported to staff at once. Jordan Moore noted that the signal remained active despite a second request to disable connections.

Crew members told passengers they believed it was a 'selfish joke' but that full precautions were required for safety as reported by People.

The four-letter name triggered standard bomb threat procedures on the transatlantic service. Similar observations from others on board quickly circulated online as concern grew among those seated nearby.

Crew Warns Bluetooth Must be Switched Off Immediately

The crew made repeated requests over the public address system for passengers to disable their Bluetooth connections or face the prospect of the aircraft turning around. One announcement reportedly included a short deadline for compliance.

Despite these instructions, the concerning network remained detectable on devices inside the cabin. Air traffic control communications as per Simple Flying later revealed that ground staff had been informed of a Bluetooth speaker with a 'certain four-letter word' as the name.

With the origin of the signal still unknown and reports that at least two devices were still active, the pilots decided they could not continue safely across the ocean. They declared an emergency by squawking code 7700 and began the return to Newark Liberty International Airport, landing back late on Saturday evening.

Plane Turns Around and Teen Admits to Device Name

The aircraft landed back at Newark late on Saturday evening. A People article reported that Port Authority police, including K-9 units, carried out a full sweep of the plane while passengers disembarked and underwent re-screening by the Transportation Security Administration and Customs and Border Protection.

No bomb or explosive material was discovered anywhere on board. According to passenger reports and subsequent accounts, a 16-year-old boy on board admitted that he had set the name of his personal Bluetooth speaker to 'Bomb' as mentioned in a St. Vincent Times article.

He was detained by law enforcement officers. The plane was eventually cleared for further use, allowing passengers to re-board with a fresh crew for a replacement departure in the early hours of Sunday morning. The rescheduled service reached Palma de Mallorca after a delay of several hours for those affected.

The event illustrates the sensitivity of aviation security systems to any indication of a threat, however it arises from an innocuous device setting. Passengers on the flight faced considerable inconvenience from the diversion and subsequent checks but were able to continue their travel once everything was cleared.

United Airlines treated the matter as a potential security concern that required thorough investigation on the ground before the journey could resume. Many of those travelling had their plans disrupted for much of the night as a result of the security response.