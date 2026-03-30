A Frontier Airlines service from Columbus, Ohio, was forced into an emergency landing at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sunday. The diversion was triggered after a traveller on Flight 2539 reportedly made verbal claims about having a bomb while in the air.

Police units swarmed the airfield in Georgia at approximately 5 p.m. following the high-stakes alert. The aircraft touched down soon after the reported threats, as investigators looked into claims that the passenger attempted to seize control of the flight.

Security Alert Triggers High-Stakes Police Response

According to a Fox 5 Atlanta report, the Atlanta Police Department has confirmed that the threat was a hoax after its investigation. Despite the false alarm, airport officials and law enforcement followed all established security procedures to ensure the aircraft and its passengers' safety.

Frontier Airlines flight operated by an Airbus A320 lands in Atlanta after declaring a possible security threat/hijacking hours ago; aircraft taken to the isolation bay as emergency crews took over.



The flight F92539 from Columbus, Ohio, has landed at Hartsfield-Jackson… pic.twitter.com/roRVvE3ivO — FL360aero (@fl360aero) March 29, 2026

A Frontier Airlines representative confirmed the details of the passenger's actions on the flight. At the same time, a Live ATC recording captured the pilot's urgent radio calls to air traffic control.

Pilots Report 'Potential Bomb' and Hijacking Fears

Recordings of the pilots on Flight 2539 talking to air traffic control have appeared online, where the captain can be heard reporting a 'potential bomb on board'. This specific warning immediately raised fears that someone was trying to hijack the aircraft.

🚨🇺🇸Frontier flight 2539 from Columbus to Atlanta just reported a passenger threatened to kill the person next to them and claimed to have a bomb on board.



The plane was waiting for a gate assignment at Hartsfield-Jackson when it happened.



Developing.pic.twitter.com/k4PyTR7WYV — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 29, 2026

In the recording, the pilot explains that a passenger claimed to have an explosive and was acting violently. Reporting a Level 3 security risk, the captain tells the controller the person is 'a black male approximately five-nine sitting in seat 3 alpha.'

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Level 3 threat involves 'life-threatening behaviour'. This category includes displaying or using a weapon, credible terrorist or bomb threats, or the actual use of explosives. It also covers sabotaging aircraft systems, believable hijacking threats, and the use of lethal physical combat, such as choking or eye-gouging.

Crew Managed 'Unruly' Passenger During Emergency

The captain continued, saying that the man remained in his seat but had begun threatening to kill the woman beside him while claiming to have an explosive. The pilot noted the 'unruly passenger' appeared to be roughly 58 to 60 years old.

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The pilot told air traffic control that, because the crew were working through their emergency checklists, they could not provide any further information about the passenger making the threats.

Evacuation and Arrest at Remote Airfield Location

Once the plane landed, it was directed to a remote area of the airfield, kept well clear of the main airport buildings. Passengers were evacuated as Atlanta police officers moved in, and the individual responsible for the threats was reportedly taken into custody. As yet, the identity of the passenger has not been released.

It remains uncertain whether the incident disrupted the flow of arrivals and departures at Hartsfield-Jackson. So far, airport officials have not issued any formal notice regarding delays or cancellations. At this stage, there are no further known threats to the site.

🚨 #BREAKING: Atlanta, GA — Frontier Airlines flight F92539 from Columbus, Ohio, has landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after the crew declared a potential hijacking incident.



The Airbus A320 was isolated from regular traffic and escorted by emergency vehicles… pic.twitter.com/jesM9PP5tA — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) March 29, 2026

While the investigation continues, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the rigorous security protocols that protect air travel. Frontier Airlines has not yet confirmed if the passenger will face federal charges, but the swift response from Atlanta's emergency teams ensured that a high-stakes situation ended without injury. For now, operations at Hartsfield-Jackson have returned to normal as authorities work to finalise their report.