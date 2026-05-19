Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has reportedly been found hiding in a villa in Dubai, despite claims that he had been kidnapped, and the latest twist has only deepened the confusion around his disappearance.

The story centres on Andrews, 43, Price, 47, and their marriage, which has been under strain since he failed to fly to the UK for a planned appearance with her on Good Morning Britain last week.

The news came after Price said she had reported Andrews as missing and feared he had been abducted, following several days without contact. It can be recalled that she later said the last FaceTime call she had with him showed his hands tied and a hood over his face, while the Foreign Office confirmed it was supporting the family of a British man in the United Arab Emirates.

Katie Price And Lee Andrews Mystery Grows As Hideout Claims Surface

Reports in the British press now paint a very different picture of where Lee Andrews is and what he is doing. The Sun has quoted a source claiming that, rather than being detained or harmed, he is 'simply in hiding' in a 'slightly run‑down villa' somewhere in Dubai and has been 'ghosting his devastated wife for the past six days.'

The same account insists he is 'not dead', 'not in jail' and 'has not been detained'.

According to that version of events, Andrews is said to be squatting in the property, 'frantically planning a route out of this ginormous hole he appears to have buried himself in' and communicating via a burner phone with a small circle of contacts. As of writing, none of these claims have been confirmed by Dubai police or UK officials.

Price, though, continues to insist publicly that she has no idea where he is. In a recent video, she told her followers: 'The police can't find him anywhere,' and stressed that, despite speculation, this was 'not a publicity stunt.'

She said she had spent 24 hours on the phone to lawyers and did not know whether she had already seen her husband for the last time.

Katie Price's Account Of A Van, A Hood And Tied Hands

Price's description of the last contact she had with Andrews is stark. In a YouTube video posted on Saturday 16 May, she said the last time she heard from him was on the Wednesday night, at about 10pm, when he was 'trying to go through the border in Dubai to get on a flight' to the UK.

She claimed she saw him on FaceTime in what looked like an 'old, dirty van' with mesh on the windows. 'He had ties around his hand, not handcuffs, and a hood, and he said, "Look, they're coming back for me," that is the last FaceTime call I had,' she told viewers. She added that his phone location went off at 10.03pm, and that neither she nor his family had heard from him since.

In the days that followed, Price said she had been liaising with the Criminal Investigation Department in Dubai and that officers there had been unable to find any record of Andrews being detained in a prison or police station.

'We are now wondering, as far‑fetched as it is, that he's a missing person now, I don't know if he's been kidnapped,' she said. At the time of writing, there has been no official confirmation from Emirati authorities that a kidnapping has taken place.

Her account has fed intense online debate. Some of her own fans have voiced scepticism, suggesting Andrews may simply be 'hiding' as allegations about his past business dealings and personal life continue to emerge. Others have expressed sympathy, pointing to the uncertainty facing Price and Andrews' wider family.

Lee Andrews' Credibility Comes Under The Spotlight

The drama around Andrews' disappearance is unfolding against a backdrop of uncomfortable questions about who he is and what he has claimed. Price married the Dubai‑based businessman in January after knowing him only for days.

He proposed two days after they met, in a display which one of his exes later alleged was almost identical to the way he had proposed to her.

From early on, friends and family were wary. Price's sister Sophie said on the pair's podcast that she could not even 'say his name' because of how much he 'winds [her] up', and accused him of 'mugging [Katie] off' in public after he failed to turn up for Good Morning Britain. Price herself admitted that his no‑show made her 'look like a d***' and conceded the situation 'does look weird.'

There are also serious claims about Andrews' credibility and conduct. Several high‑profile roles listed on his CV have been disowned by the organisations named, including a supposed position on a Labour Party advisory board and a philanthropic role at The King's Trust, formerly The Prince's Trust. Both bodies have said they have no record of him in those capacities.

Lee Andrews And The Allegations That Follow Him

Multiple ex‑partners have accused him of dishonesty around money. American businesswoman Crystal Janke has alleged that she invested £123,000 in a sustainable vehicle venture fronted by Andrews, expecting repayment and a promised £1 million return which never materialised.

Another former partner, Alana Percival, claims he pulled a similar 'airport vanishing act' a year earlier during their nine‑month relationship, and has since urged Price to 'run for the hills.'

Andrews has strongly denied accusations that he is a scammer, and Price has publicly defended him in the past, saying he is not subject to a travel ban and would come to the UK 'when he needs to.' Yet she later acknowledged on her podcast that he does, in fact, have a travel ban in the United Arab Emirates, and that she had been flying back and forth to see him.

Reports have also suggested Andrews spent around three months in Dubai's Al‑Awir central prison after his ex‑girlfriend, personal trainer Dina Taji, alleged he forged her signature to secure a £200,000 mortgage in her name. That claim has not been independently verified in the material provided, and Andrews has previously blamed errors on a former assistant.

Family Fractures And Accusations Of 'Exploitation'

The strain of the situation is clearly being felt within Andrews' own family. His mother, Trisha Andrews, has been criticised for continuing to promote her clairvoyant business online while her son is unaccounted for.

In response to one Facebook commenter who suggested she was not responsible for Price's 'drama queen antics', she replied: 'Thank you Jane it's Katy exployting [sic] And I get all the backlash x.'

That brief message hints at an internal split over how the story is being handled in public, with Andrews' mother apparently accusing Price of using his disappearance to her own advantage. Price, for her part, has rejected any suggestion that she is complicit in a stunt, calling those accusations 'disgusting' and insisting she is 'anxious' and 'overwhelmed' by the past week.

Lee Andrews had been due to fly from Dubai to London to appear alongside Price on ITV's Good Morning Britain, but never arrived at Heathrow or on the sofa. Price later said she had not heard from him since around 10pm on a Wednesday night while he was, in her words, trying to get through the border at Hatta.

She filed a missing person report and told followers she feared he had been 'kidnapped', while his family lodged a formal report with the British Embassy in Dubai. The Foreign Office confirmed it was 'supporting the family of a British man' and liaising with local authorities.