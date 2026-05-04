A United Airlines flight arriving from Venice, Italy, nearly triggered a catastrophic disaster on Sunday afternoon, 3 May, after it collided with a bakery delivery truck on the New Jersey Turnpike while attempting to land at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The collision is being described as a 'miraculous' escape, as the aircraft's landing gear struck the vehicle just seconds before the plane touched down on the runway. Viral dashcam footage of the horrifying crash has since flooded social media, leaving millions to wonder if the driver is alive.

A Dangerously Low Approach

United Flight 169, a Boeing 767-400ER with 221 passengers and 10 crew, was on its final approach to Runway 29 around 2:00 p.m. local time. However, the aircraft was on a dangerously low approach.

Viral dashcam footage from inside a delivery truck shows the wide-body jet descending at an alarmingly low altitude, with its landing gear skimming the motorway's perimeter.

Plane Collides With Bakery Truck on New Jersey Turnpike



A plane struck a bakery truck traveling northbound on the New Jersey Turnpike on Sunday at about 1:50 p.m. EST, according to officials. The truck was headed toward Newark, New Jersey, carrying products from Schmidt Bakery… pic.twitter.com/SpypZi2tmM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 3, 2026

The driver, identified as Warren Boardley, can be seen glancing to his right moments before the aircraft's wheels smashed through the window of a Schmidt Bakery truck and clipped a nearby light pole, sending debris across the busy thoroughfare. The impact caused the truck to veer off course.

Despite the impact, the flight crew managed to land the aircraft safely and taxi to the gate normally. As reported by CNN, United said in a statement that 'The aircraft landed safely, taxied to the gate normally and no passengers or crew were injured,' adding that their maintenance team is now evaluating damages on the plane.

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Is the Truck Driver Alive?

The central question gripping social media since the footage went viral, whether the truck driver survived or not, has been answered with a sigh of relief. Following the accident, Boardley was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor cuts and abrasions.

Chuck Paterakis, a senior vice president for H&S Bakery, confirmed the driver's condition, stating that the truck was bound for a New Jersey bakery depot when the 'wheel of the commercial plane crashed into the driver's window.'

As reported by CNA, Paterakis told reporters that everyone involved was incredibly fortunate, noting that 'a little help from God went a long way tonight for everybody on the plane, and including the driver.' Paterakis added that Boardley is expected to be released from the hospital later tonight.

Investigation and Safety Measures

The airline has since taken immediate action following the breach of safety protocols, adding that an investigation is underway. 'We will conduct a rigorous flight safety investigation into the incident, and our crew has been removed from service as part of this process,' a United Airlines spokesperson said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have both launched investigations to determine why the aircraft was flying significantly below the standard glide path for Runway 29. This particular runway is known among pilots for its tight approach, which runs almost perpendicular to the New Jersey Turnpike, leaving very little room for error during descent.