A teenager linked to the 'incel_revolution_soon' account has been detained by the FBI in the United States after allegedly posting threats about carrying out a mass shooting and taking his own life.

The 19-year-old male's online activity reportedly included violent statements targeting women, alongside images of firearms, raising concerns among authorities about potential real-world risk.

His posts first gained traction after screenshots were shared widely online, prompting alarm over their content and tone. Users pointed to repeated references to misogynistic violence as well as language associated with so-called 'incel' communities, where hostility towards women is often openly expressed.

FBI Detention Follows 'Incel Revolution Soon' User

According to widely shared posts, the teenager allegedly wrote about plans to carry out a mass shooting before ending his own life.

He is also said to have shared photos posing with guns. In a detail that has drawn particular concern, his father reportedly acknowledged that firearms in the home were not securely locked away at the time the images were taken.

He made posts saying that he wanted to commit a mass shooting and then take his life after. He then posted photos with guns that his father later admitted he did not have locked in their safe. He also said all women should be killed.



He lives with his mother and doesn’t leave… https://t.co/wt2u1LHWeQ — 𝓔𝓶 ♡ (@emkenobi) April 25, 2026

The language attributed to the account goes further, with claims that the teenager expressed extreme views about women, including statements that they should be killed. These remarks are commonly associated with fringe online communities that glorise violence and reinforce grievance-based ideologies.

Authorities have not publicly released a detailed statement confirming the full scope of the allegations, and it remains unclear what specific charges, if any, the teenager will face.

In the United States, online threats can fall under a range of offences, from making terrorist threats to unlawful possession or misuse of firearms, depending on the evidence available.

Family Response Raises Questions

Attention has also turned to the teenager's home environment, based largely on claims shared alongside the original posts. His mother is described as saying he rarely leaves the house and spends most of his time online. Reports suggest she responded to his behaviour with verbal reprimands rather than escalating the situation to authorities.

A further account alleges that the teenager's grandmother expressed fear about being alone in the house with him, a concern that was reportedly dismissed by other family members.

Attention has also focused on the parents in this case. Questions have been raised over how closely he was being monitored and what action was taken when his behaviour became concerning.

Concern has been heightened by reports that firearms in the home were not properly locked away. With alleged access to weapons alongside reported online threats, critics say this made the situation significantly more dangerous.

Online Radicalisation to Blame?

Some social media posts also claim the account was part of a group of people who shared similar extreme content and followed controversial online figures. These claims suggest the teenager may have been exposed to communities where violent or hateful ideas were repeated, but this has not been confirmed by authorities.

Experts have previously said this kind of online environment can be risky because it can trap people in 'echo chambers,' where they mostly see opinions that match their own. Over time, that can make extreme ideas feel more normal, especially if no one challenges them. In cases where violence is threatened, this becomes a serious concern.

However, there is no confirmed evidence showing exactly how involved the teenager was in any such groups, or whether anyone else connected to him is being investigated. Officials usually assess both what someone posts online and whether they have the real-world ability to act on threats when determining risk.

The teenager has reportedly been detained, but details about the case remain limited.

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US authorities generally take online threats of violence very seriously, especially when they involve specific plans, weapons, or potential targets. In many cases, law enforcement investigates even if the posts are later claimed to be 'jokes' or 'shitposting,' because there have been multiple real-world shootings where attackers posted warnings or violent intent online beforehand.

The 2018 Parkland school shooter in Florida also left a long trail of online comments and behavioural warnings that were later reviewed during investigations, raising questions about missed intervention opportunities. Similarly, the 2022 Buffalo supermarket shooter livestreamed his attack and had previously posted extremist material online, which investigators later used as part of the case file.

Because of cases like these, US agencies such as the FBI often act quickly on credible threats posted online, even if they appear inconsistent or come from young individuals, as they try to prevent escalation before any violence occurs.