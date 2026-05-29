A Texas man has been arrested following an accusation of making a bomb threat against Erika Kirk ahead of a Turning Point USA event in San Antonio scheduled for 5 June 2026.

According to authorities, Jacob Wenske, 26, was taken into custody on 28 May and faces two felony counts of making a terroristic threat causing public fear, linked to alleged online and email messages targeting the event and its speakers days before the organisation's Women's Leadership Summit.

The reports came after heightened scrutiny around security for public appearances involving Kirk, who stepped into a prominent leadership role following the death of her husband, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, in September 2025. Since then, her appearances have drawn both political attention and, increasingly, hostility online.

Bomb Threat Allegations Detailed By Investigators

According to legal documents cited by KSAT, investigators allege Wenske posted threatening comments in April beneath a social media promotion for the San Antonio summit, which was scheduled to be held at the Marriott River Centre along the River Walk. In one comment, he allegedly wrote, 'I know exactly where to bomb.' In another, authorities claim he added, 'I can't wait to be the valet for her escort.'

🚨 WOW. Jacob Wenske, 26, has just been CRIMINALLY CHARGED with threatening to assassinate ERIKA KIRK and bomb a Turning Point USA event to target Christians



He now faces a felony of making a terroristic threat. Lock the scum up and throw away the key!



"I know EXACTLY where to… pic.twitter.com/bkzbeoOZXz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 28, 2026

Those remarks form part of the basis for the charges, though they sit alongside a more expansive allegation tied to an email said to have been sent in January from an account linked to Wenske. The message, as described in the warrant, included threats directed at Kirk and other speakers, stating, 'Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!! America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event.'

Authorities have not publicly detailed whether any explosives or materials were recovered, leaving open questions about capability versus intent. For now, the case rests heavily on the language of the threats themselves and their perceived credibility. Wenske's bond has reportedly been set at a combined $120,000, though further court proceedings are expected to clarify the strength of the evidence.

Law enforcement officials have not released additional statements outlining whether the summit's security posture has changed in response, but the timing of the arrest suggests intervention was considered necessary ahead of the high-profile gathering.

Bomb Threat Emerges Amid Leadership Backlash

The alleged threat lands at a moment when Erika Kirk's leadership of Turning Point USA remains contested within parts of its own network. She assumed the role of chief executive after Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting last year, a transition that was always likely to test loyalties inside the conservative youth organisation.

**Simple list of reported Kirk positions vs. post-death TPUSA shifts (under Erika Kirk leadership):**



- **Overall direction**: Kirk built TPUSA as confrontational, youth-focused, debate-heavy, and America First with campus activism. Post-death under Erika: staff purges of… — Black-Pilled (@natosha_d) May 27, 2026

Criticism has not been confined to external opponents. Caroline Mattox, the former president of the University of Georgia chapter, resigned and publicly questioned the group's direction under Kirk's leadership. In her resignation letter, she wrote that she could no longer represent an organisation she believed had 'strayed so far from its original purpose and principles.'

That sentiment has echoed elsewhere. At the University of Arkansas, a chapter was reportedly disbanded following Kirk's March appearance in Little Rock. Dino Fantegrossi, the group's former president, said in a statement that members were 'generally put off' by the organisation's invocation of Charlie Kirk's legacy after his death. References to what he 'would have said' or 'would have wanted,' he argued, felt 'disingenuous and manipulative.'

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Investigators appear to have treated Wenske's messages as sufficiently serious to warrant arrest and felony charges.

For now, the focus shifts to the upcoming summit in San Antonio and whether it proceeds as planned under increased scrutiny.

The event was intended as a flagship gathering for Turning Point USA's women's leadership initiative, but attention has been pulled sharply toward security concerns and the unresolved questions surrounding the alleged plot.