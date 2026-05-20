At least 17 passengers travelling from Canada have been detained abroad over drug smuggling allegations linked to a luggage-tag switching scheme that is believed to involve corrupt airport workers.

The cases span multiple international destinations, including countries where drug trafficking can carry severe prison sentences or even the death penalty, raising urgent questions about baggage security at Canadian airports and the risks faced by unsuspecting travellers.

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Detained Passengers Linked to Canadian Airports

The W5 investigation found that passengers departing from Canadian airports were accused of transporting suitcases containing illegal drugs after their luggage tags were allegedly switched in transit. In each case reviewed, travellers insisted they had no knowledge of the drugs found in their baggage.

While all passengers were eventually released, several were arrested, handcuffed and detained overseas before authorities concluded they were not responsible for the contents of the suitcases. The cases were compiled using court records, police sources and official statements.

Flights linked to the incidents originated in Canada and included destinations such as the Dominican Republic, Germany, Morocco, Korea, Bermuda, France and the Philippines.

Inside the Luggage Tag Switching Scheme

According to the investigation, the alleged scheme involves a simple but highly effective method. A corrupt airport worker reportedly removes a luggage tag from an unsuspecting traveller's bag and attaches it to a suitcase filled with illegal drugs.

The drugs then travel internationally under the passenger's identity. In some cases, tracking devices such as AirTags are reportedly placed inside the drug-filled bags, allowing criminals to monitor their movement.

The process can take only seconds in restricted airport areas. While airports such as Toronto Pearson International Airport are equipped with thousands of CCTV cameras, investigators noted that blind spots in baggage handling zones may create opportunities for manipulation.

Case Study: Vancouver Layover Arrest

One of the most detailed accounts involves Nicole, a 35-year-old Toronto paramedic travelling with her family to New Zealand. During a layover in Vancouver, Canada Border Services Agency officers boarded her flight shortly before departure and removed her for secondary screening.

She was told she was being detained after two suitcases tested positive for suspected narcotics. Certified officer notes obtained by W5 indicate the luggage contained approximately 20.52 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine.

Nicole denied any connection to the bags, stating that the luggage tag bearing her name appeared damaged and crumpled, unlike her original tag. She was arrested, processed and placed in a cell before being released roughly seven hours later.

Canadian Airport Staff Under Investigation

The W5 investigation also reported that six baggage and ramp workers at Toronto Pearson International Airport have been arrested in connection with alleged luggage-tag switching schemes over the past year.

Authorities are examining how drug-laden bags may pass through baggage handling systems and whether insider access is being exploited. Real passenger luggage linked to some incidents was later found in unclaimed baggage areas, sometimes marked with airport 'rush tags' used for delayed or misrouted bags.

Canadians Detained Overseas

In one case, three Canadians were detained in the Dominican Republic after being linked to suitcases containing marijuana reportedly originating from Canada. Dominican authorities publicly displayed footage of the arrests. The individuals were later released after charges were dropped, but remained in the country for months during the legal process.

The investigation highlights the severe consequences travellers may face abroad, particularly in jurisdictions with strict drug trafficking laws where penalties can include lengthy prison sentences.

How Travellers Can Reduce Risk

Security experts and victims cited in the W5 report have outlined several precautionary steps for air travellers. These include photographing luggage before check-in, recording bag weights at departure, and retaining baggage claim receipts until arrival.

Travellers are also advised to take clear photographs of luggage tags, ensure tags are securely attached, and consider using GPS tracking devices to monitor baggage movement during transit.

While investigations continue into the alleged baggage tag switching scheme, the cases have raised broader concerns about airport security systems, insider access and the potential misuse of passenger identities in international drug trafficking operations.