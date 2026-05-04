A new federal proposal introduced in the US Congress could raise the national minimum wage to $25 (around £18) an hour under a phased plan that would see large employers comply by 2031 and smaller businesses by 2038, marking the most significant potential wage overhaul since 2009.

The Living Wage for All Act, introduced by Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday and referred to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, aims to address rising living costs and wage stagnation affecting millions of American workers across the United States.

Federal Minimum Wage Plan Would Raise Pay to $25

The Living Wage for All Act proposes a gradual increase of the federal minimum wage from its current $7.25 (£5.34) an hour to $25 an hour. If enacted, the legislation would apply to employers nationwide, setting a uniform baseline for pay across the US labour market.

The federal minimum wage has remained unchanged since 2009, despite significant increases in living costs, housing expenses, and healthcare spending over the same period. The proposed reform would mark the first federal adjustment in nearly two decades, although several states and cities already enforce higher local wage floors.

Different Timelines for Large and Small Employers

The bill introduces a staggered compliance structure based on company size. Employers with more than 500 workers would be required to gradually increase wages until reaching $25 an hour by 2031.

Smaller employers, defined as businesses with fewer than 500 employees, would be given a longer adjustment period. These firms would be expected to phase in increases more slowly, with full compliance required by 2038.

This tiered system is designed to give smaller businesses additional time to adapt to rising labour costs while still aligning with the same national wage target.

Rationale Behind the Minimum Wage Increase

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Supporters of the federal minimum wage increase argue that the current wage floor no longer reflects economic reality in the United States. With inflation and living costs continuing to rise, lawmakers backing the bill say many workers are struggling to afford basic needs such as rent, groceries, and healthcare.

The legislation also includes provisions to keep the minimum wage aligned with typical wages across the economy, aiming to prevent long-term stagnation. Proponents say the change is intended to strengthen household income and improve financial stability for low-wage workers.

Political Support and Bill Sponsors

The Living Wage for All Act was introduced by Reps. Delia Ramirez, Chuy García, Lateefah Simon, and Analilia Mejia, all Democrats. The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce for further consideration.

Speaking on the proposal, García said: 'Corporate profits are at a record high and bosses are actively cutting their workforces, undermining organising efforts, and trying to replace labour entirely. Meanwhile, working families are struggling to pay their rent, buy groceries, and go to the doctor. It's past time that workers are paid what they deserve.'

Debate Over Economic Impact of Wage Hike

The proposal has also renewed debate over the economic impact of raising the federal minimum wage. Critics argue that a sharp increase in labour costs could lead some employers to reduce hiring or cut jobs, particularly in low-margin industries.

Some business groups also warn that companies may pass higher labour costs on to consumers through increased prices. Supporters, however, argue that higher wages could boost consumer spending and reduce reliance on public assistance programmes.

US Minimum Wage Landscape Today

At present, the federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 an hour, although 30 US states have set higher minimum wage levels. This has created a patchwork system in which pay rates vary significantly depending on location.

If passed, the Living Wage for All Act would establish a uniform federal standard, gradually reshaping wage policy across the country and setting a long-term pathway towards a $25 minimum wage nationwide.