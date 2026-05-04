Rudy Giuliani's representatives released a statement confirming the 81-year-old former New York City Mayor and Trump advisor was hospitalised in New York City after a sudden health emergency. Although the update shared on Sunday evening described his condition as 'critical but stable,' it did not specify what led to his admission or exactly when he was taken in.

While the representative for the former politician and lawyer withheld specific details about his medical emergency, the Associated Press noted that he appeared to be struggling during Friday's episode of his programme, 'America's Mayor Live.'

Concerns Mount After Struggling Friday Night Broadcast

The Associated Press noted that Giuliani appeared on Friday's instalment of his programme, repeatedly coughing and speaking with a noticeably hoarse voice. During the show, he addressed his condition by telling viewers: 'My voice is a little under the weather, so I won't be able to speak as loudly as I usually do, but I'll get closer to the microphone.'

This was Rudy Giuliani on Friday, just a couple days before his hospitalization.



He doesn’t appear to be in good health. https://t.co/7lXEi04Svr pic.twitter.com/jpBNp0wvye — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 3, 2026

Ted Goodman, acting as spokesperson for Giuliani, released a statement that largely prioritised the former mayor's long career and personal impact. Rather than providing clear answers about the cause of his illness, the update focused on his historical legacy.

Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.



We do ask that you… — Ted Goodman (@TedCGoodman) May 3, 2026

'Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani,' the statement read.

The Legacy of America's Mayor and 9/11 Leadership

Giuliani first garnered widespread recognition during his time as New York City's leader, a period defined by the September 11 terror attacks. This era earned him the lasting moniker 'America's Mayor,' though he later experienced a failed bid for the White House during the 2008 presidential race.

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As news of his recent medical emergency began to spread, prominent figures from across the political spectrum came together to send their best wishes to the 81-year-old Republican.

Political Rivals and Peers Offer Well Wishes

Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, shared his hopes for Giuliani's 'strength, good health, and a full recovery'. Following this, a formal statement was issued on the former mayor's behalf by his spokesperson, Todd Shapiro.

'From his years as a federal prosecutor to leading New York City through its darkest day on 9/11, he stood with this city when it needed him most,' it said. 'Public service at that level demands sacrifice, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to the people you serve.'

Donald Trump Praises Long-Time Ally as a True Warrior

Donald Trump also weighed in on the news, describing his long-time ally as a 'True Warrior' and the 'Best Mayor in the History of New York City.' 'What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!' Trump wrote on Truth Social.