Rudy Giuliani, the former Mayor of New York City, has been hospitalised and is reported to be in critical but stable condition, according to his spokesperson. The update follows a wave of online speculation about the 81-year-old's health after he appeared unwell during a recent broadcast.

Ted Goodman, speaking on behalf of Giuliani, confirmed the development in a statement shared on X on Sunday. 'Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,' the statement said. No further details about the cause of his hospitalisation have been provided.

The announcement comes after Giuliani told viewers on Friday that he was feeling 'under the weather' during his programme America's Mayor Live. He was seen coughing during the broadcast and noted that his voice was affected. Rumours circulating on social media suggesting he had died have not been substantiated, with official statements confirming he is alive and receiving treatment.

Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.



We do ask that you… — Ted Goodman (@TedCGoodman) May 3, 2026

Giuliani Appeared Unwell During 'America's Mayor Live' Broadcast

Giuliani's hospitalisation appears to have followed several days of visible health concerns. During his livestreamed programme, he acknowledged difficulty speaking and appeared fatigued, prompting concern among viewers.

According to CNN, the former mayor had maintained a regular broadcast schedule in recent months, although he had missed several episodes in April before returning to a full weekday schedule in March. No official diagnosis has been disclosed, and it remains unclear whether his condition is linked to a specific illness.

Trump and Eric Adams Lead Public Messages of Support

The news has prompted responses from political figures in the United States. US President Donald Trump described Giuliani as a 'true warrior' in a post on Truth Social, while also criticising political opponents in the same statement.

Mayor @RudyGiuliani devoted his life to this city, from his days as a federal prosecutor to leading New York through 9/11. He was there when we needed him most.



I’m praying for Rudy and his family and hoping for a full recovery.



We shared a cigar in Florida not too long ago.… https://t.co/JNGJUT1LoN — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) May 4, 2026

President Trump posts on TruthSocial: Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition.



What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats… pic.twitter.com/YovNfO5MKW — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 4, 2026

Former New York City mayor Eric Adams also shared a message on X, highlighting Giuliani's long association with the city. 'Mayor Rudy Giuliani devoted his life to this city, from his days as a federal prosecutor to leading New York through 9/11. He was there when we needed him most,' Adams wrote.

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He added, 'I'm praying for Rudy and his family and hoping for a full recovery. We shared a cigar in Florida not too long ago. I'm saving one for when you're back home, my friend.'

Health Update Comes Amid Ongoing Legal Battles

Giuliani's health update comes during a period marked by ongoing legal and financial challenges. In recent years, he has faced multiple legal cases linked to his efforts to challenge the 2020 US presidential election results.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges in Arizona, while a separate case in Georgia was dropped. He was also ordered to pay substantial damages in a defamation case brought by two former election workers over false claims made after the election, according to the BBC.

Despite these issues, Giuliani has remained politically active and continued to receive public support from Trump, who appointed him to an advisory role within the Department of Homeland Security in 2024.

Previous Events Add Context to Health History

This is not the first time Giuliani has faced health concerns in recent years. In 2020, he was hospitalised with Covid-19, and in 2025 he was treated following a car accident in New Hampshire, where injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

As of now, no timeline has been given for his recovery or release from hospital. Officials have not disclosed the location of the medical facility or provided further clinical details.

Verified updates indicate that Giuliani remains alive and under medical care, with further information expected through official statements.