UK Members of Parliament will receive a pay rise of around £3,300 (approximately $4,300) from April after a decision by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), which sets salaries independently of government and Parliament.

MPs' base salary will increase from £91,731 to £98,599 (around $121,100 to $130,200) from 1 April 2026. The 5 per cent rise is made up of a 3.5 per cent cost-of-living increase and a 1.5 per cent adjustment linked to benchmarking against comparable roles, based on public sector earnings data.

The decision, made under a formula designed to prevent political influence over pay, comes as households continue to face cost-of-living pressures, with comparisons drawn to wider changes in wages and benefits.

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How MP Pay Is Set

IPSA sets MPs' salaries independently of government and Parliament. The system was introduced after the parliamentary expenses scandal to prevent politicians from determining their own pay.

Salaries are reviewed at the start of each parliamentary term and adjusted using Average Weekly Earnings data from the Office for National Statistics. This is intended to ensure that MPs' pay broadly reflects trends across the public sector.

The latest increase also reflects benchmarking against senior public sector roles and elected officials in other countries, which IPSA uses to assess whether pay remains in line with comparable positions.

Why the Increase Has Drawn Attention

The pay rise has drawn criticism due to its timing and scale, particularly as many workers have seen more limited wage growth. Some have questioned how the increase compares with pay awards in parts of the public sector, while others have raised concerns about the automatic nature of the system, which does not require MPs to vote on their own salaries.

IPSA said the process is designed to ensure consistency and remove political influence from pay decisions, though debate continues over how the formula operates during periods of economic pressure.

So MPs get a £3,300 pay rise today.



To go with their expenses for petrol, heating second homes, subsidized food and drink in the HoC. And anything else they can screw out of us. 😡 — Sandy Tregent (@SandyofSuffolk) March 30, 2026

Long-Term Pay Plans

The increase forms part of a longer-term plan to raise MPs' salaries to around £110,000 (approximately $145,000) by the end of the current parliament. IPSA said this reflects its assessment of the role, which includes constituency casework, legislative duties and public engagement, as well as increased workloads in recent years.

Chair Richard Lloyd said MPs are dealing with more complex demands, alongside growing levels of abuse and security concerns. He said future pay decisions would continue to take account of wider economic conditions.

What the Changes Mean in Practice

The rise applies to MPs' base salary. Additional pay for ministers is set separately and may not change at the same rate, meaning total earnings vary depending on government roles.

MPs can choose how to respond to the increase. In previous years, some have declined or donated pay rises, although most accept the revised salary as part of their contract.

The adjustment will be applied automatically through payroll from April, alongside existing allowances and expenses used to support parliamentary duties.

Ongoing Debate Around MP Pay

The increase highlights the balance between maintaining an independent system and addressing public concern over political salaries. IPSA maintains that linking pay to external benchmarks supports transparency and prevents conflicts of interest. However, questions remain over how the system operates during periods of economic strain.

Dear @RachelReevesMP

Can you help me out here - MP's are on £98,599.00 per year - from April they will receive a £3,300.00 cost of living payment.

I am 55, spent 13 years in the armed forces and have paid my mortgage, utility bills, funded my life and family and never been… — The Jackal… (@ToonDazza) March 30, 2026

Congrats on the £3.3k cost of living pay increase!!! https://t.co/oducGJ4VJX — Mike Graham 🇬🇧 (@Iromg) March 30, 2026

With further increases expected over the course of the parliament, discussion is likely to continue over whether the current approach remains appropriate in changing economic conditions.