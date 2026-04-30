A Supreme Court of the United States ruling on the Voting Rights Act on Wednesday, 29 April, has dealt a huge blow to democracy in America. SCOTUS voted 6-3 to narrow a key provision of the Voting Rights Act, something expected to significantly undermine the legal foundations that once protected equal political participation.

Justice Samuel Alito authored the decision alongside Republican appointees Clarence Thomas, John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The verdict also found that the Louisiana district represented by Democrat Cleo Field relied heavily on race.

Chief Justice Roberts likened the 6th Congressional District to a snake that stretches more than 200 miles (320 kilometres) to link parts of Shreveport, Alexandria, Lafayette and Baton Rouge, the Associated Press reported.

Until the decision, Section 2 of the VRA was seen as a way to protect the voting rights of minorities. But now, it raises questions about how states can utilise race in their mapmaking process.

Significant as the decision may be, the real story is expected to unfold in 2028. Louisiana may have its work cut out, as it may have to change its redistricting plan to comply with the SCOTUS decision. However, there is a need to first review Section 2 and identify which parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 remain.

Section 2 Ruling Reshapes Redistricting and Voting Protections

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Before the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965, America had not been widely considered a true democracy. This is backed by political scientists who argue that America was not truly a democracy until the passage of the VRA.

It was a key achievement for the civil rights movement, putting an end to racial barriers to voting across the South. Now, all that has come to an end and will likely result in a significant reduction in voting power for Black Americans, according to The Guardian.

The SCOTUS decision also raises a lot of questions that need answers. Among them is the number of seats Democrats will lose in the coming Republican redistricting. It is likely that the ruling will endanger about a dozen Democratic-leaning seats across the American South.

Obama Reacts to SCOTUS Decision

As expected, various reactions followed after the SCOTUS ruling. One of them was former US President Barack Obama, who branded it as something that guts a key pillar of the Voting Rights Act signed by President Lyndon Johnson roughly 60 years ago.

'Today's Supreme Court decision effectively guts a key pillar of the Voting Rights Act, freeing state legislatures to gerrymander legislative districts to systematically dilute and weaken the voting power of racial minorities - so long as they do it under the guise of "partisanship" rather than explicit "racial bias",' Obama said via his X account.

Today’s Supreme Court decision effectively guts a key pillar of the Voting Rights Act, freeing state legislatures to gerrymander legislative districts to systematically dilute and weaken the voting power of racial minorities - so long as they do it under the guise of… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 29, 2026

However, he feels that while it may be a huge setback, it can be overcome. But to do that, constituents need to do their part.

'The good news is that such setbacks can be overcome. But that will only happen if citizens across the country who cherish our democratic ideals continue to mobilise and vote in record numbers - not just in the upcoming midterms or in high-profile races, but in every election at every level,' the former US President added.