Texas classrooms are poised to display a religious text that has long sat at the centre of America's culture wars. A federal appeals court has now cleared the way, handing conservative lawmakers a decisive legal victory with consequences that stretch beyond one state.

Court Backs A Contested Classroom Policy

In a tightly split 9–8 decision, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Texas can require public schools to display the Ten Commandments. The judgement cuts through years of legal argument and sends a clear signal about how far states may go in introducing religious material into publicly funded education.

The court's majority dismissed claims that the mandate infringes constitutional protections.

'No child is made to recite the Commandments, believe them, or affirm their divine origin,' the ruling states.

The New Orleans-based court has jurisdiction over Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Its rulings often carry influence well beyond those borders, particularly on politically charged questions.

The immediate effect is to revive a Texas law that had been partially blocked by a lower federal court. That earlier ruling had prevented roughly a dozen school districts, including some of the state's largest, from putting up the displays. Now, the legal barrier has been lifted.

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A Wider Push To Reframe Religion In Schools

The Texas measure does not stand alone as it forms part of a broader effort by conservative lawmakers to reintroduce religious themes into public education. In 2024, Texas approved an optional Bible-infused curriculum for younger pupils. Another proposal, scheduled for a vote in June, would weave Bible stories into required reading lists.

The Ten Commandments mandate is the most visible expression of that agenda. Signed into law by Republican Governor Greg Abbott, it took effect in September and represents the most expansive attempt in the US to install the text in classrooms.

Supporters argue the Commandments are foundational to the country's legal and moral traditions.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton described the ruling as 'a major victory for Texas and our moral values,' adding that 'the Ten Commandments have had a profound impact on our nation, and it's important that students learn from them every single day.'

In 2025, Paxton issued the following statement directing all Texas Independent School Districts not enjoined by ongoing litigation to display copies of the Ten Commandments once Senate Bill 10 takes effect in September of that year.

That argument has found receptive ground in other states. Louisiana has already secured a similar legal win, with the same appeals court allowing its law to proceed earlier this year. Republican officials have been quick to claim vindication.

Attorney General Liz Murrill said the Texas ruling effectively mirrored the legal defence used in Louisiana's case. Alabama has followed suit, with Governor Kay Ivey signing comparable legislation this month.

Opposition Signals A Longer Legal Fight

Civil liberties groups are not retreating. The American Civil Liberties Union, which challenged the Texas law on behalf of parents, has made clear it expects to take the case to the US Supreme Court.

'The First Amendment safeguards the separation of church and state, and the freedom of families to choose how, when, and if to provide their children with religious instruction. This decision tramples those rights,' the organisation said. 'We anticipate asking the Supreme Court to reverse this decision and uphold the religious-freedom rights of children and parents.'

Judge Stephen A. Higginson, joined by four colleagues, warned that the ruling departs from the intentions of the Constitution's framers. He argued they sought to prevent dominant religious groups from using political power to impose their beliefs.

'Yet Texas, like Louisiana, seeks to do just that,' he wrote, pointing to the requirement that 'specific, politically chosen scripture be installed in every public-school classroom.'

From Courtroom To Classroom Reality

On the ground, the law has already reshaped school environments in uneven ways. Texas educates around 5.5 million public school students, and reactions have varied widely across districts. Some schools have embraced the measure, while others have approached it with caution, navigating legal uncertainty and community pressure.

The requirement itself is precise. Schools must display donated posters 'in a conspicuous place,' with dimensions fixed at 16 by 20 inches and text large enough to be read from anywhere in the room by a person with 'average vision.'

In practice, compliance has not always relied on donations alone. One suburban Dallas district spent nearly $1,800 to print around 5,000 posters, suggesting that local authorities are willing to commit resources despite the law's provision that materials can be supplied externally.

School boards have found themselves fielding questions from parents and pupils, drafting guidance on how teachers should respond, and absorbing the political heat that accompanies such decisions. The classrooms, in effect, have become the frontline of a constitutional debate.