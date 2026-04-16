The Trump administration has cancelled a $11 million (£8.1 million) contract with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami, ending care for unaccompanied migrant children at a shelter programme that has operated for more than 60 years.

The decision, notified to the charity in late March, will force the closure of services within three months. Officials cited a significant reduction in the number of unaccompanied minors in federal custody. The move has raised questions about the future of specialised care for children arriving without parents.

Decades of Partnership Come to an End

Catholic Charities has provided housing, supervision and essential support under the federal contract administered by the Office of Refugee Resettlement within the Department of Health and Human Services. The non-profit runs what is effectively a foster care system separate from state agencies that handle cases of abuse or neglect.

The partnership stretches back to the 1960s and the first arrivals of Cuban exiles, including the large-scale Operation Pedro Pan that brought thousands of unaccompanied children to South Florida. The charity has since cared for generations of migrant children in the region. Archbishop Thomas Wenski said the US government had 'abruptly decided to end more than 60 years of relationship with Catholic Charities in the Archdiocese of Miami'.

He warned that the programme 'will be forced to shut down within three months' and noted that the archdiocese's services had been recognised for their excellence and served as a model for other agencies. The main facility is the Msgr Bryan O Walsh Children's Village in Cutler Bay, which includes an 81-bed shelter along with family reunification and trauma services.

Fewer Arrivals Prompt Review of Funding

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services said the daily population of unaccompanied migrant children had fallen to about 1,900, compared with a peak of roughly 22,000 under the Biden administration. The contract cancellation reflects this lower demand, she indicated.

Read more UK Migration Shake-Up: 11 Asylum Hotels Set To Close This Week UK Migration Shake-Up: 11 Asylum Hotels Set To Close This Week

Nevertheless, the programme has supported a broader network of foster placements and care for those children who do arrive. Local care providers now face the task of finding alternative beds and services on short notice.

Advocates have warned that even with fewer crossings, the needs of the remaining children are complex and require the kind of specialised support Catholic Charities has provided. The sudden end to the contract could leave gaps in the system, they argue.

Tensions With the Vatican Add Context

The decision has been viewed by some as part of wider tensions between the administration and the Catholic Church. Pope Leo XIV has spoken out on migration and other international issues, leading to public disagreements with President Trump.

While church leaders in Miami have not drawn a direct link, the timing has not gone unnoticed. The archdiocese has previously been involved in legal challenges related to immigration policy.

The verified Instagram account of the Miami Herald first broke details of the contract cancellation on Wednesday, underscoring the historic nature of the partnership in South Florida.

As of Thursday, no replacement arrangements have been announced by federal officials. The cancellation of the $11 million contract with Catholic Charities marks a notable change in how the government supports care for migrant children, even as border arrivals continue at reduced levels.