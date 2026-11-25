Americans are heading into the Christmas shopping season with a record $1.29 trillion in credit card debt, as high borrowing costs and household expenses put pressure on consumers managing everyday bills and festive purchases.

A balance of $6,678 at a 24% annual interest rate could cost approximately $134 a month in interest alone, before borrowers reduce the principal. For consumers carrying outstanding balances, interest charges can leave less money available for other expenses, particularly during the holiday season.

Credit card balances increased by $22 billion in the third quarter of 2026, a 1.7% rise from the previous quarter and a $52 billion increase compared with a year earlier, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Total US household debt also rose to $19.1 trillion, an increase of $334 billion from the previous quarter.

Why Credit Card Debt Is Becoming Harder to Manage

The average credit card balance per borrower stands at $6,678, while credit card APRs can approach 24%. Carrying debt from one month to the next can therefore become expensive. At a 24% annual interest rate, a $6,678 balance could generate approximately $1,603 in interest over a year, assuming the balance remains unchanged and excluding payments.

Minimum payments can help cardholders keep accounts current when paid on time, but paying only the minimum may prolong repayment and increase the overall cost of borrowing. As interest accumulates, a larger share of payments may go towards charges rather than reducing the outstanding balance.

Everyday Expenses Are Driving Borrowing

Groceries, petrol, utilities, and unexpected medical or vehicle expenses can put pressure on household budgets. For consumers whose incomes do not cover all their expenses, credit cards may offer a way to manage short-term cash-flow gaps.

Repeated borrowing, however, can make repayment more difficult when interest charges accumulate alongside new purchases. Consumers struggling to reduce their balances may find themselves relying on credit to cover expenses while continuing to repay previous borrowing.

Christmas Spending Could Add to the Debt Burden

Millions of consumers are approaching the holiday season while already managing outstanding credit card balances, potentially leaving less room for additional purchases. According to Deloitte's 2026 Holiday Retail Survey, consumers are expected to spend an average of $1,654 during the holiday season. Meanwhile, the BMO Real Financial Progress Index indicates that 59% of surveyed respondents expect to carry some debt from their holiday spending.

Inflation and tariffs could also affect seasonal purchases, although their impact on shoppers will vary. For households already carrying credit card balances, additional spending could make it harder to start the new year on stronger financial footing. Some consumers may find themselves paying off holiday purchases well into 2027.

How Households Can Reduce Credit Card Debt

Paying more than the minimum whenever possible can help reduce outstanding balances faster. Those with multiple cards may consider prioritising the one with the highest interest rate while maintaining required payments on other accounts.

Setting a realistic budget for gifts, travel, and celebrations could also help prevent additional borrowing. Cash or debit payments may make it easier to track spending and avoid accumulating balances that could take months to repay.

With credit card debt reaching a record level, balancing festive spending with repayment priorities may help households avoid a heavier debt burden in the months ahead.