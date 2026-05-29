The US government is intensifying its pursuit of internet users who vocalise dissent against federal deportation operations. Authorities are demanding personal data, including users' names, home addresses and banking information, from major platforms to identify anonymous critics of immigration enforcement.

The US Attorney's Office in Washington recently issued grand jury subpoenas to both Reddit and X. They are trying to find out exactly who is managing a couple of anonymous accounts. This move has really dialled up the tension between federal agencies and those advocating for 'civil liberties.'

How Grand Jury Subpoenas Target Online Dissent

At first, federal officials just used administrative summonses to gather 'user data,' but these requests completely skip any sort of judicial review. Because of this, they are usually abandoned the second someone pushes back and challenges them. To get around this hurdle, the Justice Department simply changed tactics and used grand jury subpoenas to pull the information instead.

Lauren Regan represents a social media user who posted criticism of federal immigration officers on Reddit. 'They started with an administrative summons, which does not indicate a criminal investigation, and then progressed to the grand jury subpoena, which does,' Regan stated.

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She added that the tactical shift is revealing. 'This is further proof that this is a bad faith attempt to unmask the user,' Regan noted. The targeted posts included simple expletives directed at the agency.

Why Doxxing Allegations Fuel Federal Investigations

The probes arrive as officials increasingly classify the publication of personal information without consent as an operational threat. This scrutiny intensified after the shooting of Minnesota protester Renee Good, prompting widespread investigations to identify the officer.

Government representatives maintain that sharing personal details endangers law enforcement personnel. Civil liberties groups counter that authorities are weaponising doxxing accusations to suppress protected speech and evade public accountability.

Grand jury subpoenas are formidable instruments notoriously difficult for private citizens to defeat. 'Court precedent has imposed a heavy burden on the defendant to quash a subpoena,' said former federal prosecutor Bonnie Greenberg. 'It's really, really hard.'

What Social Media Users Face When Challenging Authorities

First Amendment lawyer Joshua Koltun represents an X user who posted a sarcastic comment about donating to the officer in the Minnesota shooting. The post contained a residential address already circulating on public platforms.

'The post does not contain a trace or an inkling that any violence was intended,' Koltun explained. He emphasised that unmasking threats damage free speech rights.

Koltun successfully contested an administrative summons before the Justice Department served X with a grand jury subpoena. 'It's a very chilling thing to get a subpoena to find out your identity, and to run the risk that some ICE agent is going to be knocking on your door,' he said.

BREAKING: The US Justice Department is seeking the names, addresses, and banking information of Reddit and X users, per Bloomberg.



The US Attorney's Office for Washington, led by Jeanine Pirro, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has subpoenaed the social media companies as… — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) May 28, 2026

The Historical Precedent Defending Anonymous Free Speech

While platforms rarely contest these comprehensive demands alone, affected users are forced to file independent legal motions to protect their identities. Chief Judge James Boasberg is handling the pending cases.

Experts argue that anonymous commentary remains a foundational element of the nation's political framework. David Snyder of the First Amendment Coalition highlighted The Federalist Papers as prime examples of protected anonymous discourse.

'They understood at a very visceral level that in order to speak your mind, sometimes you need to be able to do so anonymously,' Snyder remarked. 'So the government doesn't come after you.' The resolution will likely establish a lasting precedent for digital privacy.