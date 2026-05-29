The White House left social media users stunned after launching a new immigration enforcement website that borrowed heavily from UFO conspiracy language and alien disclosure culture. The platform, called Aliens.gov, was unveiled by the Trump administration on Thursday and presents immigration data through a space-themed lens, complete with dramatic references to 'aliens' already living among Americans. Rather than discussing extraterrestrial life, however, the website focuses on illegal immigration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations across the United States.

The unusual presentation immediately drew attention online because of its sci-fi tone and theatrical wording. The site repeatedly leans into imagery often associated with UFO investigations and government secrecy while pushing a much sharper political message on immigration enforcement. One line on the homepage reads: 'They walk among us.' Another claims that for decades, the government allegedly concealed the truth about 'aliens' living inside American communities. The campaign combines humour, political messaging, and live immigration data in a way that quickly went viral across the internet.

White House Turns UFO Language Into Immigration Campaign

Fox News Digital reported that the White House website was reviewed ahead of launch and described as a 'first of its kind' effort from the administration. The site frames immigration enforcement as an 'alien transparency' project, echoing the language commonly used in discussions about unidentified aerial phenomena and secret government files.

The homepage says: 'For 60 years, the U.S. government has kept a closely guarded secret. Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighborhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives.'

The website continues with even more dramatic wording, stating: 'They've shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences.'

While the language mirrors classic UFO narratives, the platform is entirely focused on illegal immigration. Users are shown a live dashboard displaying immigration enforcement data, including migrant encounters and ICE arrests across the country. According to the website, there have been more than 3 million migrant encounters.

One of the main features is a nationwide heat map tracking what the site calls 'alien arrests.' Users can search by city, state, or alleged crime to see immigration-related arrests in their area. The database includes arrest dates, criminal charges, countries of origin, and suspected gang affiliations.

A White House official told Fox News Digital that the goal was to attract attention to immigration issues in a way that cuts through online noise.

'This is a first of its kind effort to draw eyeballs to the fact that the previous administration's porous border didn't just put families in border states at risk, many across the country were in harm's way,' the official said.

The site also promotes an ICE tip line, encouraging people to 'report suspicious aliens', another phrase that fuelled strong reactions online because of its double meaning and provocative wording.

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Trump Positioned As Figure Who 'Told The Truth'

The messaging on the website strongly centres around President Donald Trump, portraying him as the leader willing to publicly address what the platform describes as the dangers linked to illegal immigration.

One section of the site states: 'Millions arrived under the cover of darkness and embedded themselves directly into our society. Countless presidents, congressmen, and senior officials knew exactly what was happening.'

The statement continues by accusing previous leaders of failing to protect Americans. 'Instead of protecting American citizens, they chose to cover it up and even accelerate the invasion,' the website says.

The platform then shifts directly into praise for Trump, saying: 'Until one man finally had the courage to tell the truth. Bold. Unapologetic. Unafraid.'

It adds: 'President Trump was the first to call out the real danger Aliens pose to every American family, every community, and the future of our nation.'

The final line ties the immigration messaging back into the UFO-inspired theme that runs throughout the site. 'The truth is no longer out there. It is right here. Right now.'

Fox News Digital also reported that the immigration data will continue to be updated regularly and will eventually be integrated into the existing White House app.

The timing of the launch comes shortly after the Department of War reportedly released two waves of declassified UAP files as part of a wider transparency effort surrounding unexplained aerial activity. According to the report, agencies were directed to search internal databases for older reports involving UFO investigations following years of public scepticism over government secrecy.

That overlap between UFO transparency language and immigration enforcement appears to be exactly what the administration intended to highlight with the Aliens.gov rollout. The result was a campaign that quickly grabbed attention online, with many users caught off guard by a government website using alien conspiracy imagery to discuss immigration policy.