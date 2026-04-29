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Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for the second time in less than a year, escalating a high-stakes legal confrontation with the Trump administration.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the charges on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, following a federal threat investigation into a social media post from May 2025.

The James Comey indictment 2026 focuses on an Instagram photo depicting seashells arranged to form the numbers '86 47'. Prosecutors allege the post was a coded call for the assassination of Donald Trump, the 47th President.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel detailed the two-count indictment at a press conference, charging Comey with threatening the life of the president and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

The '86 47' Shell Post

The core of the government's case rests on the interpretation of the '86 47' shell post. In American slang, '86' is frequently used to mean 'to get rid of' or, in darker contexts, 'to kill'. Given that Trump is the 47th president, the DOJ argues a 'reasonable recipient' would view the image as a serious expression of intent to do harm.

'James Comey disgracefully encouraged a threat on President Trump's life and posted it for the world to see,' said FBI Director Kash Patel, adding that Comey's former role meant he was fully aware of the consequences of such a message.

Comey has consistently maintained his innocence. After deleting the post last year, he stated he assumed the numbers represented a political message and did not associate them with violence.

In a recent James Comey Substack response, he described the charges as part of a political vendetta. 'I'm still innocent. I'm still not afraid,' Comey said in a video addressed to his supporters. He argued that the current Justice Department's actions do not reflect the country's values or the independent federal judiciary.

Seashells by James Comey Read on Substack

Acting AG And FBI Director Lead The Charge

The announcement by Todd Blanche, Acting AG, and Kash Patel, FBI Director, has drawn sharp criticism from civil liberties groups. Acting AG Blanche insisted that the case is not about politics but about holding individuals accountable for dangerous rhetoric.

'While this case is unique, and this indictment stands out because of the name of the defendant, his alleged conduct is the same kind of conduct that we will never tolerate and that we will always investigate,' Blanche said, per CNN.

According to the BBC, Comey wrote in the caption, 'Cool shell formation on my beach walk.'

The post was later taken down by Comey, who then posted this statement on Instagram.

'I posted earlier a picture of some shells on a beach walk, which I assumed was a political message. I didn't realise some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.'

However, the prosecution faces a high bar in court. To secure a conviction under the threatening President charges, the government must prove that Comey intended the post to be a 'true threat' rather than a protected form of political speech.

The First Amendment Legal Defence

Legal experts have voiced scepticism regarding the strength of the evidence. Eugene Volokh, a First Amendment specialist at the Hoover Institution, suggested the post is likely 'not a punishable threat' under existing law.

Similarly, Professor Mary Anne Franks noted that prosecutors must demonstrate a clear meaning that a recipient would perceive as a threat of violence. This First Amendment legal defence will likely be the primary shield for Comey's legal team as the case moves toward trial.

Second Attempt By Trump Admin To Prosecute Ex-FBI Chief

This is the second attempt by the Trump DOJ targeting critics to prosecute the former FBI chief. In September 2025, Comey was indicted on charges of lying to Congress and obstructing a proceeding related to his 2020 testimony. That case collapsed in November when US District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed the charges.

The judge ruled that Lindsey Halligan's unlawful appointment as a special prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia was invalid.

'Halligan, the prosecutor in eastern Virginia who secured the indictments, was not authorised to present the charges to the grand jury, the judge said.

Halligan, a former White House aide with no prior experience prosecuting federal cases, was found to have been improperly installed. This procedural failure resulted in the dismissal of charges against both Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. The current indictment has been filed in the Eastern District of North Carolina, seemingly to avoid the jurisdictional issues that plagued the previous attempt.

Critics argue that the DOJ's persistence suggests a pattern of selective prosecution aimed at the president's most vocal opponents.

Implications For The 2026 Midterms And Federal Judiciary

As the James Comey indictment 2026 unfolds, it highlights the deepening divide between the executive branch and its perceived adversaries. The case will be a major test of the federal court system's independence.

If the government fails to provide concrete evidence of criminal intent, it could face accusations of wasting public resources on a personal grudge. Conversely, a conviction would set a significant precedent for how social media speech is regulated in the context of presidential security.

For now, the legal battle continues to dominate the political landscape, ensuring that the former director's beach walk remains a central point of national controversy.