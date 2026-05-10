Career prosecutors in one of America's most important federal districts are resigning, being fired or pushed aside in Virginia, as the Justice Department grapples with what insiders describe as a DOJ crisis triggered by President Donald Trump's drive to prosecute former FBI director James Comey over an Instagram post.

The DOJ crisis around Comey has built slowly but relentlessly. Trump's feud with Comey dates back to the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible links to Trump's associates.

Comey was fired as FBI director in 2017, a sacking that helped prompt the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Since then, Trump has railed against what he calls the 'weaponisation' of law enforcement, while critics say he is now weaponising the same institutions against his enemies.

This latest chapter is playing out inside the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, a powerful jurisdiction that handles cases tied to the Pentagon, intelligence agencies, terrorism, cybersecurity and other national security matters.

At least six prosecutors in the office have either resigned, been demoted, fired or otherwise forced out during the push to indict Comey. Several are said to have believed they were being asked to take part in prosecutions that were politically driven and potentially in conflict with long‑standing Justice Department norms.

DOJ prosecutors are quitting because Trump wants to indict James Comey. You don’t resign over a case unless you know your side is the one in the crosshairs. pic.twitter.com/cwlDw3BnBa — Porch Beer Patriot (@PorchPatriot) May 9, 2026

Former and current officials have reportedly described the office as understaffed at precisely the moment when it is supposed to be managing some of the country's most sensitive cases. That is the heart of the DOJ crisis narrative, not just that politics has intruded, but that it may be degrading the government's basic ability to protect national security.

Comey, Instagram and an 'Unlawful' Appointment

The specific case that lit the fuse under this DOJ crisis is, on the surface, almost surreal. A North Carolina grand jury indicted Comey over an Instagram photo that showed seashells arranged to spell out the numbers '86 47.'

Federal prosecutors interpreted that as a coded threat against Trump, the 47th president, and accused Comey of 'wilfully' making threats and intending bodily harm. Comey has denied any criminal intent and rejected the idea that the post was a violent threat.

Critics of the case argue that the prosecution is both legally flimsy and nakedly political, noting that '86' is a widely used slang term in American culture and questioning how a social‑media image could be stretched into a serious threat. They see the indictment as part of a broader attempt to criminalise a political opponent.

Trump push to prosecute Comey has led to DOJ staff being sidelined or demoted: report https://t.co/kyQRyFevqF pic.twitter.com/DJxCTZNnD1 — The Independent (@Independent) May 9, 2026

Behind the scenes, the pressure to go after Comey reportedly intensified when career prosecutors raised questions about the evidence. Former US attorney Erik Siebert is said to have balked at pushing forward aggressively against both Comey and New York attorney general Letitia James.

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Trump later removed Siebert from his post. His deputy, Maya Song, was reported to have been fired as well. Brian Samuels, head of the criminal division, was demoted. Long‑time prosecutor Robert McBride was dismissed after he allegedly refused to take a lead role in the Comey effort.

Legal experts warn that punishing career lawyers for resisting politically tinged cases risks poisoning the culture of independence that is supposed to underpin the Justice Department. Even if the facts in each personnel decision are contested, the perception of retribution alone is corrosive.

The controversy deepened with Trump's choice of Siebert's replacement. He installed Lindsey Halligan, described as a close political ally with limited prosecutorial background, as interim US attorney. Halligan went on to pursue indictments involving both Comey and Letitia James.

A judge later ruled that Halligan's appointment was unlawful, which led to the collapse of the cases she had brought. That ruling did more than embarrass the administration. It turned Halligan into a symbol of the DOJ crisis, a politicised appointment that undermined the very prosecutions it was meant to advance.

National Security Squeezed by DOJ Crisis Over Comey

The Eastern District of Virginia is not just any office. It is the point of contact for major terrorism and espionage cases, including those linked to the 2021 Kabul airport bombing that killed 13 US service members.

Michael Ben'Ary, who led the office's national security division, lost his position after allegedly resisting the push to indict Comey, resulting to instability and weakened the office's capacity to manage major national security prosecutions.

One case, involving an Afghan national accused of aiding a terrorist group and supporting the Kabul bombing, reportedly ended with a deadlocked jury on whether the defendant directly participated in the attack. Critics argue that the distraction and churn generated by the Comey saga may have undermined focus on such core work, although that claim has not been independently verified and should be treated with caution.

Career DOJ staff are being sidelined and demoted as the push to prosecute James Comey turns the department upside down. It’s a full-blown loyalty test in DC. #JamesComey #DOJhttps://t.co/5uffYp3wxO — Blaze Trends (@theblazetrends) May 10, 2026

The wider political battle is now as much about principle as about any single indictment. Trump and his supporters say he is finally holding powerful officials to account and exposing alleged bias in federal law enforcement. Opponents counter that he is crossing constitutional red lines by publicly pressuring prosecutors to go after perceived rivals, and by rewarding allies who obey.

The DOJ crisis over Comey has also revived long‑running questions about how independent the Justice Department really is when the president openly demands prosecutions. Trump reportedly intensified the pressure by posting a message on his Truth Social platform aimed at former attorney general Pam Bondi, urging her to pursue Comey and saying, 'We can't delay any longer.'

There is no dispute that Bondi, Halligan and others have been central characters, what remains uncertain is how far the chill from the Comey affair will spread through the department. Legal analysts warn of a 'chilling effect' on prosecutors who may now think twice before challenging politically sensitive directives, for fear of losing their jobs.

At the centre of it all stands James Comey, a figure whose clash with Trump over Russia, loyalty and the limits of presidential power has shaped US politics for nearly a decade. The DOJ crisis now unfolding around his Instagram post is less about the seashells themselves than about what they have exposed: a justice system that, in one critical district, is straining under the weight of a president's grudges.

There has been no comprehensive, on‑the‑record response from current Justice Department leadership addressing every allegation of retaliation or political interference. Until more internal documents, court records or whistleblower testimony emerge, some of the most dramatic claims about the scope of the DOJ crisis will remain unconfirmed.