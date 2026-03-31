Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been stationed outside Marine Corps graduation ceremonies at Parris Island in Beaufort, South Carolina — marking what the Marine Corps itself has acknowledged as the 'first time in recent memory' that federal law enforcement has supported base access operations in this capacity.

According to the Marine Corps, ICE agents will be stationed outside graduation events for the nation's newest Marines to identify whether any of their family members are undocumented. The development has drawn criticism from immigration advocates and elected officials, with many arguing that the move targets the loved ones of active servicemembers on one of the most significant days of their military careers.

Tightened Security Tied to Iran War

As the US continues the war in Iran, the Marine Corps has enhanced protection measures on bases, requiring everyone to present REAL IDs, US passports or US birth certificates to access any sites. Undocumented immigrants are generally ineligible for federal REAL IDs and do not have US passports or birth certificates.

A message on the Parris Island website states that 'federal law enforcement personnel will be present at installation access points' to conduct 'enhanced screening and lawful immigration status inquiries during recruit family and graduation days.' Guests have been advised to bring proper identification and to limit the number of items they carry to help reduce delays at the gate. Family members may begin arriving at the base from Wednesday, with the graduation ceremony taking place on Good Friday.

'First Time in Recent Memory'

A spokesperson for MCRD Parris Island confirmed that 'while the Marine Corps routinely coordinates with federal partners on security matters, this is the first time in recent memory that federal law enforcement agencies have supported base access operations at Parris Island in this capacity.'



It remains unclear how long ICE agents will be posted outside Parris Island graduation ceremonies, or whether they will be present at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego as well. There are 37 graduation ceremonies planned through next March at the South Carolina location. Each company graduating has between six and eight platoons, with one platoon comprising 60 to 80 recruits.

DHS Denies Arrests Will Be Made

Despite the screening measures, the Department of Homeland Security has moved to address concerns over potential detentions on site. A DHS spokesperson said in a statement, as reported by NBC News, that 'ICE will not be making arrests at the basic training graduation in [Parris Island], SC.'

The assurance has not quieted critics. American Immigration Council senior fellow Aaron Reichlin-Melnick said on X that 'ICE agents are being sent to make sure that Marines don't bring any undocumented family members (of which there are likely many) to their graduation ceremony.'

Senator Ruben Gallego also responded, criticising the deployment as unnecessary and politically driven and directing his remarks at Stephen Miller. The Marine Corps has not indicated whether the ICE presence will extend beyond the current graduation cycle or to its facility in San Diego.