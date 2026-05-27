People across the country are still talking about the missing elderly woman from Arizona, but the man leading the search is facing massive problems of his own. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is under a microscope right now, trying to handle a huge investigation without a single confirmed suspect in sight, even as his own department battles mounting legal and political turmoil.

As detectives struggle to locate 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the sheriff finds himself battling a £19.8 million ($25,000,000) federal lawsuit. This complex legal challenge arrives just as his department faces severe reputational damage from mounting inmate complaints and unprecedented political turbulence.

Inside the £19.8 Million Legal Battle and Allegations of Neglect

Steven Kenneth Fox, a detainee in the Pima County Jail, recently filed a sprawling civil-rights complaint in the United States District Court of Arizona. The handwritten, pro se filing names both Sheriff Nanos and healthcare provider NaphCare as defendants. Fox claims he endured severe neglect and targeted mistreatment while in state custody.

The inmate alleged that facility staff treated him 'like a dog', according to the court documents. He cited an incident involving a suspected brown recluse spider bite, which allegedly went untreated for 5–6 weeks. The lack of timely medical intervention purportedly resulted in permanent nerve damage to his leg.

According to the filing, officers actively ignored his repeated pleas for medical care. Fox claimed that one staff member dismissively told him to 'let it burn'. Additionally, the lawsuit outlines allegations of physical assaults that left the inmate with black eyes.

The detainee further stated he was forced into isolation without access to showers or outdoor exercise for 127 hours. Fox says this 'hostile environment', as he described it, left him with severe physical and mental trauma.

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A Growing Pattern of Inmate Dissatisfaction and Institutional Grievances

A growing pattern of inmate complaints and problems at the jail has emerged. This £19.8 million ($25,000,000) lawsuit is just one piece of a much bigger puzzle when it comes to legal action against the Pima County Jail.

Fox had actually filed lawsuits before this, claiming issues with mail tampering, excessive force, and other times he was medically ignored. Earlier this year, Christopher Michael Marx sued the department for allegedly breaking pandemic safety rules.

Marx said that these mistakes put the inmates at serious risk. The massive number of complaints just goes to show how much trouble is brewing with the facility's daily operations.

Political drama and the Arizona Attorney General's investigation have added to the pressure. The political heat on Sheriff Nanos goes way beyond the county detention centre. Back in March, some reports came out showing a few holes in his past work records. Naturally, this caused local government officials to immediately demand what they called 'strict accountability'.

A deputy organisation representing approximately 300 officers subsequently passed a unanimous vote of no confidence, strongly urging Nanos to step down. The Pima County Board of Supervisors recently escalated the situation. They formally referred potential perjury-related concerns directly to the Arizona Attorney General for an official review.

NEW: The sheriff leading the Nancy Guthrie investigation, Chris Nanos, is reportedly facing a $25 million lawsuit — but not over the Nancy case.



According to reports, the lawsuit stems from allegations tied to conditions/treatment inside the Pima County Jail and is unrelated to… — Thinking in Cases | Criminal Psychology (@ThinkingInCases) May 27, 2026

The Stalled Investigation Into Nancy Guthrie's Suspected Abduction

These escalating controversies unfold while Nanos remains responsible for the Nancy Guthrie investigation. The 84-year-old was last seen on 31 January at her residence in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson. First responders discovered signs of forced entry and suspected blood evidence on her front porch.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search, and authorities recovered surveillance footage capturing a masked individual loitering near the property. Even with this visual evidence, investigators still have not named a suspect or announced any real breakthroughs to the public.

Because there is so little to show for the search, the public is putting a lot more pressure on the local police leadership. Between a criminal case and a massive £19.8 million ($25,000,000) federal lawsuit, the sheriff's office is facing what many are calling a 'transparency crisis'.