Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth has ignited intense public backlash after a recent White House meeting in which a routine Cabinet update turned into an extended tribute to President Donald Trump. What began as a session for administrative briefings quickly morphed into a round of presidential commendation, with Hegseth at the centre of the controversy.

During his allotted time, Hegseth drew direct parallels between the current commander-in-chief and foundational figures such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. This historical comparison triggered an immediate reaction across online platforms, with critics branding the defence secretary with derisive monikers.

Why Hegseth Equating Trump to Lincoln Caused a Stir

The meeting aimed to provide updates across government departments. However, proceedings shifted focus as officials dedicated considerable time to commending the president.

When called upon, Hegseth eagerly lauded the president. The defence secretary highlighted the remodelling of the Reflecting Pool, using the project to draw parallels between Trump and two revered leaders.

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'I think actually your efforts on the reflecting pool are actually a great segue. If you look at Washington and Lincoln, these are two men that faced monumental tasks and stood up in historic fashion and delivered for the American people,' Hegseth stated.

Hegseth expanded his praise to include recent foreign policy decisions. He argued that engaging in the Iran war directly improved the security of ordinary citizens.

'So whether it was Qasem Soleimani, whether it was scrapping the Obama deal that was going to give him a weapon, whether it was the 12-day war or Operation Midnight Hammer, you created the conditions to ensure the American people and the world are safeguarded from this generational threat,' he declared.

🚨 NOW: SecWar Pete Hegseth compares President Trump to GEORGE WASHINGTON and ABRAHAM LINCOLN, two American legends 🇺🇸



"Washington and Lincoln, these are two men that faced monumental tasks and stood up in historic fashion and delivered for the American people. And when you step… pic.twitter.com/Vtlf5B7pv9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 27, 2026

How Social Media Reacted to the Compliment Fest

The defence secretary's remarks ignited a firestorm across digital platforms. Countless individuals expressed profound outrage, dubbing the official a boot licker for his flattery.

Critics vehemently argued that comparing the current administration to American giants was unwarranted. 'Lincoln gave the Gettysburg Address. Washington warned against political division. Trump is out here ranting about long puddles and "the hottest website on earth." There no comparison,' one user wrote.

Questioning the gathering's purpose, another commenter wrote, 'Do those cabinet members just sit around and make "praise for Trump" notes to try and one up each other? Isn't a cabinet meeting supposed to be a brainstorming session for how to recognize and resolve issues? Acting like America is on some trajectory toward perfection is absurd.'

Observers mocked the sycophantic praise. 'At this point they're one press conference away from claiming Mount Rushmore was actually Trump's idea,' a third user joked.

Hegseth is an incompetent bootlicker and he will go into eternity being remembered as such https://t.co/q2fJsk2Ii2 — Barbara Othmer (@OthmerBarbara) May 27, 2026

What Polling Data Reveals About Worsening Public Sentiment

The intense criticism arrives at a precarious moment. Recent polls indicate that the president's disapproval rating has surged beyond levels seen after the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot.

RealClearPolitics president Tom Bevan confirmed the severity of these metrics. 'Trump's disapproval rating today (58.3 percent) is higher than its highest point in his first term (57.9 percent), which occurred after January 6, 2021,' Bevan explained.

Data reveals that 55.9 per cent of voters maintain an unfavourable view of the president. This political backlash average draws from outlets including The Wall Street Journal, Fox News, Daily Mail, Reuters/Ipsos, CBS News, and The New York Times.

Economic anxiety is driving the plummeting approval numbers. A Gallup study discovered that 76 per cent of Americans believe the economy is worsening as prices for groceries and gas skyrocket.

The glowing commendations offered within the White House remain detached from reality. As public frustration mounts, the administration will face increasing scrutiny regarding its internal priorities.