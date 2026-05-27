A decades-old character reference is casting a shadow over a high-profile political marriage. Following the wedding of President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., to Bettina Anderson, a letter written by her late father has resurfaced.

Harry Loy Anderson penned the correspondence in 1998 to endorse the late convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. While written seven years before Epstein faced police investigations in 2005, the document has sparked scrutiny.

How a 1998 Bank Document Commended Jeffrey Epstein as a Community Pillar

Epstein turned to the banking figure specifically to vouch for his character. At the time, the bride's father served as president of the Palm Beach National Bank & Trust Company.

Read more Trump Wedding Snub Raises Eyebrows as Estranged Niece Uses the Moment to Question POTUS' Conduct Trump Wedding Snub Raises Eyebrows as Estranged Niece Uses the Moment to Question POTUS' Conduct

Epstein maintained substantial accounts at this institution since the early 1990s. The reference letter stated, 'We have been asked to write on behalf of Financial Trust Company, Inc. (the "Company"), which we understand is a new entity formed in the United States Virgin Islands. Although we have not had any experience with the Company, Mr. Jeffrey Epstein, the Company's principal, and several entities which he owns, have been valued clients of Palm Beach National Bank for approximately eight years.'

The document added, 'During this time, Mr. Epstein and his entities have maintained substantial accounts with us, all of which have been handled in an excellent manner. We are very proud to be able to serve their banking needs,'

Praising his character, the banker noted, 'Mr. Epstein enjoys an excellent reputation in our community. He has taken an active role in the Palm Beach social calendar and has been very generous to the numerous fund-raising efforts in Palm Beach.'

He concluded, 'Jeffrey is a gentleman of the highest integrity and I would not hesitate to recommend him and any of his entities to you. Please feel free to call me directly if you would like additional information,'

Why Online Platforms Are Resurfacing the Decades-Old Endorsement Today

As the couple embarks on their life together, internet users are circulating the historical document. One user shared the letter, noting, 'All In The Family! Don Jr. got married (again) yesterday to Bettina Anderson, a Palm Beach socialite.'

The user continued, 'Her father, Harry Loy Anderson, was president of Palm Beach National Bank & Trust Company. He wrote a character reference for Jeffrey Epstein saying — 'Mr. Epstein enjoys an excellent reputation in our community. . . Jeffrey is a gentleman of the highest integrity . . .''

The commentator added, 'Many people are saying that being a poor judge of character seems to be a hereditary trait that can be passed down,' This reaction highlights the ongoing public interest.

What Financial Investigations Revealed About Epstein's Accounts

The New York Times previously reported on the relationship between both men. According to the newspaper, a former house manager provided troubling details regarding these accounts.

The employee alleged the offender used the institution to distribute payments to some of his victims. This claim brought further scrutiny to the banking establishment.

All In The Family!



Don Jr. got married (again) yesterday to Bettina Anderson, a Palm Beach socialite. Her father, Harry Loy Anderson, was president of Palm Beach National Bank & Trust Company. He wrote a character reference for Jeffrey Epstein saying — “Mr. Epstein enjoys an… pic.twitter.com/X5NW7fbYzX — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMoeDavis) May 23, 2026

Who Was Harry Loy Anderson Jr Before Facing National Scrutiny?

Before this controversy, the late businessman was a well-known civic leader. He became the youngest bank president in the United States at age 26 when he led Worth Avenue National Bank.

He co-founded the independent Palm Beach Day Academy, served on the board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, and was involved with the American Red Cross at a national level. The banker sadly passed away in 2013 after a tough battle with Alzheimer's disease.

He left behind his wife, Inger Anderson, who is Bettina's mother. However, all the recent news coverage has really dragged his controversial 'legacy,' as some people prefer to call it, right back into the 'spotlight.'

Seeing this letter surface again really goes to show how past connections between wealthy financiers and disgraced public figures still attract a massive amount of public attention, even decades down the line.