The Trump Administration aim to reduct protections targeting toxic ethylene oxide (EtO) is now seen as a broader attack on the Environmental Protection Agencies (EPA) ability to regulate protections for toxic gasses being released into the atmosphere.

A new report from ProPublica shows that the Trump Administration has been giving companies exceptions from toxic gas regulations.

Exceptions from the Trump Administration.

'The President has provided regulatory relief from certain burdensome Clean Air Act requirements due to national security concerns that critical industries would no longer be able to operate under such stringent standards,' White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement to Propublica. 'Exemptions were issued due to crushing Biden-era regulations that required large swaths of our industrial base to adopt technologies that don't exist outside the imagination of Biden's EPA bureaucrats.'

'It's being absolutely abused now, and it couldn't be more obvious, a EPA staffer who asked not to be named because they currently work for the agency,' according to Propublica.

'More approvals followed. All told, more than 180 facilities in 38 states and Puerto Rico have, by Trump's unilateral decision, been given a two-year reprieve from following the latest Clean Air Act rules,' according to Propublica. Roughly 250,000 people live within one mile of these facilities, according to EPA and U.S. Census Bureau data collected by the Environmental Defense Fund.

'A majority are coal power plants and medical sterilizers. And more than 70 had faced formal enforcement action in the past five years by the EPA for violations such as emitting contaminants above regulatory limits and failing to properly track facilities' pollution,' according to Propublica.

What is EtO and how Toxic is it?

'EtO is a flammable, colorless gas used to sterilize medical devices and some foods. It is a

potent carcinogen when inhaled. Communities living near commercial sterilization facilities that use EtO, which are disproportionately low-income and communities of color, have suffered from a significantly higher rate of cancer than the rest of the country, according to The Guardian.

Recent research found that EtO is roughly 60 times more carcinogenic than previously thought.

'In 2024, the Biden EPA passed a rule that strengthened the regulations to reflect the updated science, and required the nation's EtO emitters to collectively cut their emissions by about 90%.' according to The Guardian.

What are Environmental Protection Groups Doing to Stop The Trump Administration?

'EPA updated EtO emissions standards in 2024 for commercial sterilizers by tightening standards for large sterilization facilities, requiring continuous emissions monitoring systems, and regulating fugitive emissions for the first time. EPA projected that, if implemented, the 2024 Rule would reduce annual EtO emissions from commercial sterilizers by 90 percent,' according to a study from Harvard Law School.

'EPA estimates that, combined, its proposed rescissions will increase ethylene oxide

emissions by 7.8 tons per year compared to the baseline set by the 2024 Rule,' according to a study from Harvard Law School.

'President Trump's exemptions of chemical plants from regulations of hazardous air pollutants not only sacrifices the health of communities, but they are also illegal and undemocratic,' Jen Sass, the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) senior scientist, said in a statement.

The NRDC is currently suing to halt the Trump administration from exempting EtO and other chemicals from regulations.