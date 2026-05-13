The Trump administration has escalated its war on alleged healthcare fraud, pulling a financial lever that few states can afford to ignore. In a sweeping move that has stunned officials in Sacramento and beyond, Washington has frozen $1.3 billion in Medicaid payments to California and imposed a nationwide halt on certain new Medicare provider enrolments, turning routine oversight into a high-stakes political confrontation.

The measures, announced on Wednesday by Vice President JD Vance, step up an aggressive federal effort to audit state-administered health programmes. Washington has explicitly warned state attorneys general that a failure to rigorously prosecute suspected financial irregularities could result in the total suspension of their federal anti-fraud grants and broader programme resources.

Trump Halts $1.3 Billion California Medicaid Payments

Dr Mehmet Oz, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), described the California deferral as the largest in the agency's history. He claimed the intervention was justified by unexplained financial anomalies, highlighting an unusually high growth rate in the state's home care programme compared with other jurisdictions. Oz did not provide concrete examples of documented fraud.

'We'd like the state to at least come to the table and explain to us how these outlier payments have been generated,' Oz said.

The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom disputed the allegations. In a public statement, the governor's press office attributed the programme's financial growth to a deliberate strategy of keeping patients out of more expensive nursing home facilities. 'We hate fraud,' the office stated, adding: 'But that's NOT what this is.'

California's Medicaid programme is projected to cost approximately $222 billion in combined state and federal funding for the budget year commencing 1 July.

Vance Threatens To Suspend All Federal Funding

During a White House address, Vance framed the measures as essential for protecting taxpayers and low-income beneficiaries. He confirmed the Department of Health and Human Services has sent formal letters demanding that states aggressively pursue financial abuse through their federally backed Medicaid Fraud Control Units.

'If they do not aggressively prosecute Medicaid fraud, we are going to turn off the money that goes to these anti-fraud units,' Vance told reporters. He added that non-cooperative states risk losing wider Medicaid resources if they allow programmes to be 'fleeced by fraudsters'.

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The Vice President named Hawaii, New York and California as states currently failing to cooperate with the federal government, contrasting them with Ohio and Maryland, which he described as compliant. He maintained the initiative is a matter of 'basic good government' rather than a partisan issue.

Nationwide Freeze Halts New Medicare Provider Enrolments

Alongside the Medicaid deferral, CMS introduced a nationwide six-month moratorium on new Medicare enrolments for hospice and home healthcare providers. Oz stated the freeze aims to prevent bad actors from entering the system while the agency relies on advanced data analytics to investigate existing providers.

While current home healthcare services will continue operating, the National Alliance for Care at Home expressed concern over the sweeping nature of the moratorium. The advocacy group stated that broad freezes restrict access to care, reduce market competition and stall innovation. Tricia Neumann, a senior vice president at the healthcare research nonprofit KFF, noted the tactic is not unprecedented, recalling a similar freeze implemented during Bill Clinton's administration to allow investigators time to identify fraudulent entities.

Federal Health Fraud Crackdown Sparks State Backlash

The latest federal interventions form part of a wider effort by Vance's anti-fraud task force. In recent months, CMS has suspended payments to hundreds of Los Angeles care agencies and halted $243 million in Medicaid funds to Minnesota.

Vance has heavily promoted the task force's work during recent campaign stops for Republican candidates. He is expected to focus on the anti-fraud initiative again on Thursday in Maine, a state currently preparing for closely watched primary races.

However, state officials have voiced concerns over the administration's aggressive tactics, particularly after CMS admitted in April to using significantly flawed data to justify a separate fraud investigation in New York. The push also coincides with the introduction of new federal work requirements in Medicaid, which industry analysts expect will place additional financial strain on hospitals and cause millions to lose their healthcare coverage.