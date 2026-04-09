The US government will automatically register every eligible young man for the military draft starting December 2026.

This provision was enacted as part of the massive FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, passing with bipartisan support in December 2025 despite criticism from some advocacy groups that it received little individual floor debate.

The Selective Service System submitted a proposed rule to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs on 30 March, the agency's regulatory dashboard confirmed, putting the policy on track for an 18 December implementation.

The shift marks the first major overhaul of America's conscription machinery since registration resumed in 1980.

How the New System Works

Under the provision tucked inside Section 535 of the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, which President Donald Trump signed on 18 December 2025, the burden of registration shifts entirely from individuals to the federal government.

The Selective Service System will tap into existing federal databases, including Social Security Administration records, to identify and locate all male US citizens and certain immigrants between 18 and 25 years old.

'This statutory change transfers responsibility for registration from individual men to SSS through integration with federal data sources,' the agency's website states.

Previously, men faced penalties for failing to self-register within 30 days of their 18th birthday.

Those who didn't comply risked ineligibility for federal programmes, fines up to $250,000 (£186,000), or up to five years imprisonment.

Conscientious Objectors Lose the Option to Simply Refuse

Conscientious objectors face a particularly difficult shift under the new policy. The Centre on Conscience and War has noted that some COs consider registration with the Selective Service to be a form of participation in war. Under the old system, refusing to register was itself an act of protest.

That option disappears in December. The government will register these individuals automatically, regardless of their beliefs, placing their information in the system without consent.

Those who object can no longer refuse to register as a form of protest. Since the system is automatic and offers no 'opt-out' for belief, objectors are now locked into the database without a clear legal path to remove themselves.

The centre warned in March that automatic registration 'may change the way registrants must identify themselves as Conscientious Objectors' and urged young people to document their beliefs in advance.

Declining Registration Rates Drove the Change

Lawmakers justified the move by pointing to falling compliance and the promise of cost savings. The Selective Service System's most recent report to Congress showed total registrations fell from 15.6 million in 2022 to 15.2 million in 2023. Only 81% of eligible men registered in 2024, down from 84% the previous year.

The decline accelerated after federal student loan forms removed the option to register in 2022.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, a Pennsylvania Democrat who sponsored the language in May 2024, said automatic registration would allow the agency to redirect resources from advertising campaigns toward readiness and mobilisation.

What Happens if Conflict Escalates

Automatic registration does not activate a draft. That would still require separate approval from Congress and the President. The last US conscription ended in 1973, and President Jimmy Carter reinstated registration in 1980.

However, the new system means the government will maintain a database of potential draftees built without their active participation. If a future conflict requires conscription, the infrastructure will already be operational.

Women remain excluded from registration despite a 2020 congressional commission recommending their inclusion after all combat roles opened to female service members in 2016.