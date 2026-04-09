US Army Special Operations veteran Courtney Williams is facing federal charges for allegedly transmitting classified military information to journalist Seth Harp, who later included details in his 2025 book on Fort Bragg.

According to court documents, Williams, who served with Delta Force, provided Harp with sensitive tactics and procedures that are considered classified at the SECRET level. The case has brought national attention to the journalist and the controversial disclosure of elite military information.

Federal Charges and Alleged Classified Disclosures

Williams reportedly signed a Classified Information Nondisclosure Agreement in 2010 when she joined the US Army and again in 2015 upon leaving. The criminal complaint shows that she spent at least 10 hours on the phone with Harp and exchanged approximately 180 text messages with him between 2022 and 2024.

Some messages included instructions about mailing materials, including a thumb drive containing classified content. Investigators noted that Williams saved documents on her computer labelled 'Batch 1 for Reporter' through 'Batch 10 for Reporter', which included personnel files and internal procedures from her time in the Special Military Unit.

Reviewers of Harp's book The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces determined it contained information properly classified as SECRET, including Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) used by Delta Force to conduct sensitive operations. The complaint does not name Harp directly, but his reporting highlighted Williams' experiences and drew attention to the alleged disclosures.

Who Is Seth Harp?

Seth Harp is an investigative reporter and foreign correspondent who writes about armed conflict and organised crime. He is a contributing editor at Rolling Stone and has reported from Iraq, Syria, Mexico and Ukraine. His work has appeared in Harper's, The New Yorker, The Intercept, Columbia Journalism Review, The New York Times, and Texas Observer.

Before entering journalism, Harp practised law for five years as an Assistant Attorney General in Texas. He also served in the US Army Reserve during college and law school, completing one tour in Iraq. Harp was born and raised in Austin, Texas, where he currently resides.

Background on Courtney Williams and Her Experiences

Williams served eight years with Delta Force, the elite counterterrorism unit based at Fort Bragg. Harp's book and an accompanying article published by Politico detail her experiences of sexual harassment and gender discrimination within the unit.

After leaving her position, Williams filed an EEOC complaint for discrimination and received a settlement she described as 'sufficient to buy a small house in North Carolina.' She told Harp she was concerned that some of the information she provided could be considered classified and expose her to legal risk.

Harp's Statement on the Case

In a statement to WRAL News, Harp described Williams as 'a brave whistleblower and truth-teller'. He noted that former Delta Force operators routinely disclose national defence information on podcasts and YouTube, but claimed the government is targeting Williams due to her exposure of internal harassment and discrimination. Harp's book, released in August 2025, sparked debate over the balance between public interest reporting and national security.

Legal and Security Implications

The federal case against Courtney Williams highlights the challenges journalists face when reporting on sensitive military operations and the legal boundaries surrounding classified material. The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations raise questions about the protection of whistleblowers within elite US military units.