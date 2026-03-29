Rob Schneider has called for the United States to reinstate the military draft, urging that every American aged 18 be required to complete two years of military service. The 'Deuce Bigalow' actor, 62, made the declaration in a post on X on Friday, amid the ongoing war with Iran.

Schneider is a civilian with no history of military service. Though he once joined a United Service Organizations tour to perform for American troops during the early years of the War on Terror, that kind of entertainment activity does not constitute military service. His post drew significant backlash online almost immediately.

'These Freedoms Do Not Come Without a Cost'

In his post, Schneider wrote: 'Each and every American, at eighteen years of age, must serve two years of military service. They could also choose to serve part of that time overseas or in country in a volunteer capacity. Being a citizen of the United States gives us unparalleled Freedoms and opportunities that are the envy of the world. However, these Freedoms that we cherish do not come without a cost.'

He also argued that the draft would unite young Americans across racial and religious lines, stating that 'young people, regardless of race, creed or religion will be united in service to their country and just as importantly, to each other.' Schneider pointed out that many nations still require citizens to serve and that the US maintained conscription until relatively recently. The last draft call was issued during the Vietnam War in 1972. Men in the US between the ages of 18 and 25 are still required to enrol in the Selective Service System in the event of a draft.

“Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”

- John F. Kennedy



We must once again recommit ourselves to one Nation under God, indivisible.



Therefore, we must restore the military draft for our Nation’s young people.



Each and every American,… — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) March 27, 2026

The post drew immediate and divided reactions. @truedavidgravy wrote: 'Rob Schneider doing war propaganda was not on my 2026 bingo card.' @relaxodesigns was more critical, calling Schneider 'a D list no talent' and questioning the strategy behind the Iran conflict: 'All to achieve goals for sprawl that don't even get us back to what Obama negotiated.' @AllDeezAliens was blunter: 'No. Especially not to fight Israel's war.'

One user, @juliecornewell, responded by asking Grok. X's AI assistant, whether Schneider had ever served in the military. This was a question that itself went viral in the replies.

Politicians' Families Should Serve Too

Schneider went further, suggesting that mandatory service should extend to the families of elected officials. He argued that requiring politicians' children to serve would make government officials 'more hesitant and not cavalier about sending their own sons and daughters off to a faraway war unless it was truly in our nation's interests.'

He proposed that the draft would produce practical benefits, arguing that the military would put young men and women 'into a rigorous physical training course that they could use for the rest of their lives' and that the country would 'always have a standing army ready at all times, including for domestic problems like natural disasters.' On higher education, Schneider claimed that 'unlike in today's universities,' the military would teach young Americans 'how truly great their country is.'

Rob Schneider says the United States “must restore the military draft for our nation’s young people” amid the ongoing war with Iran:



“Being a citizen of the United States gives us unparalleled Freedoms and opportunities that are the envy of the world. However, these Freedoms… pic.twitter.com/bZQVHl08VH — Variety (@Variety) March 29, 2026

A Trump Supporter's Shifting Politics

Schneider's political views have shifted over time. In 2014, he switched from supporting the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, and during the 2024 US presidential race, he first backed Robert F Kennedy Jr before encouraging his followers to support Donald Trump after Kennedy dropped out.

His latest remarks come as the White House has not entirely ruled out conscription. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt recently indicated that the draft could be reinstated amid the US conflict with Iran, lending the debate a degree of political weight beyond social media commentary.

Schneider's post, which had garnered nearly 500,000 views on X by Sunday morning, arrived as the White House has yet to fully close the door on conscription, a context that has given the online debate a degree of policy weight beyond social media commentary.