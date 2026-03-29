Military personnel who are set to deploy in active conflict are reportedly spending freely at strip clubs before their departure. The revelation came from a performer who described the soldiers as appearing very young, some barely of age, she said.

The performer, known by her stage name Charm Daze, said this is the first time in her ten years of working in the industry that she has encountered military men spending so consistently and so freely on her services.

Stripper Details Her Encounter With Military Men

Daze shared a video on TikTok detailing her encounters with young military men. Working near several military bases, she said she has been encountering more and more young soldiers who want to spend time with her. She described them as looking depressed, and said that spending time with them in the week before they deploy makes her sad.

Daze was also careful to note that she did not want to spread misinformation and that she was speaking only from her own experience at the strip club.

'Okay, so I work at a strip club next to several military bases, and something I have noticed lately is all the military guys are coming in and they are spending all of their money. They are just coming in like, "Oh yeah, we are gonna have fun." I do not want to spread misinformation or anything, but there are a lot of them. To see these young guys... it is actually making me emotional. It is messed up,' she said.

@cgetsnakey In my nearly a decade in the clubs I have never experienced anything like this tbh ♬ original sound - 🌈🦄Charm Daze🦄🌈

Concerns for Military Men

Several people commented on Daze's video to express sympathy for the soldiers risking their lives. Some said the young men must be worried they will not be able to come home. Others noted that the soldiers have little reason to hold back financially, given the circumstances.

'Life's short. You need to be happy and enjoy life. Some of these soldiers might never return. Important they enjoy life before this deployment. They should never even be facing Iran. This is an unnecessary war,' one person wrote.

Life's short. You need to be happy and enjoy life. Some of these soldiers might never return. Important they enjoy life before this deployment.. They should ne even be facing Iran 🇮🇷. This is a unnecessary war. — Bustedbones (@Bustedboness) March 29, 2026

'Believe it or not, but this lady too is kind — you can sense her kind nature. She has human emotions still left if she feels empathy for those men. Many just would not care after they made the money. I wish you the best to you too, ma'am,' another person said.

'They are children being sent to die for Israel. Most of them are not even legally able to drink alcohol, but they can die for a foreign country,' another commenter wrote.

Believe it or not but this lady too is kind, you can sense her kind nature. She has human emotions still left if she feels empathy for those men.. many just wouldn't care after they made the money. I wish you the best to you too mam! — Sheroy Tankey (@SheroyTanke) March 29, 2026

US Military Men Risk Their Lives for the Country

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Thousands of US military personnel are deployed across the Middle East and Europe. Deployments are reactionary to world events, and troop numbers in the region increased significantly in March due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war. Missions range from combat operations and international peacekeeping to humanitarian work and domestic support.

In March alone, the US deployed between 1,000 and 3,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, with the operation focused on securing airfields and bolstering regional presence. Deployment to active conflict zones carries inherent risk, and not all soldiers are able to return home to their families.