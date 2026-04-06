A newlywed couple's future was abruptly shattered when immigration agents detained a US soldier's wife on a military base just days before his deployment. The arrest of 22-year-old Annie Ramos has sparked renewed scrutiny of US immigration enforcement after she was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Fort Polk, Louisiana, where her husband serves as an army staff sergeant. The incident has raised questions about how immigration policies are affecting military families.

Ramos, who has no criminal record and has lived in the United States since infancy, was detained just days after marrying 23-year-old Matthew Blank, a soldier preparing for another overseas deployment. The timing, coupled with the circumstances of her arrest, has turned their personal ordeal into a broader flashpoint in the debate over immigration enforcement.

ICE has detained the newlywed spouse of a US Army staff sergeant who will train to deploy later this month:



"She was going to move in after the Easter weekend. Instead, she got ripped away from me... We were doing everything the right way." pic.twitter.com/ie3qWfYFfH — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 6, 2026

Arrest at Fort Polk Raises Alarm

The incident occurred as the couple sought to arrange Ramos's military spouse benefits. They presented her Honduran passport, birth certificate and marriage licence, expecting a routine process.

Staff queried Ramos's immigration status, prompting internal calls. A supervisor and Criminal Investigation Division officer arrived, contacting ICE and the Department of Homeland Security. Ramos was handcuffed, placed in a military police vehicle and taken to an on-base facility, where Blank's family described an 'interrogation room' before ICE agents took custody.

'We Were Doing Everything the Right Way'

Blank, who has served more than five years and previously deployed to the Middle East and Europe, said the couple had already begun the legal process to regularise Ramos's status.

'I knew she didn't have status,' he told The New York Times, adding: 'We were doing everything the right way.'

Under US immigration law, spouses of citizens or service members can apply for legal permanent residency. The couple had hired a lawyer and were preparing paperwork ahead of their wedding, expecting a clear pathway forward.

Their plans were simple: Ramos would receive her military ID, move onto the base after Easter, and begin building their life together. 'Instead, she got ripped away from me,' Blank said.

A Childhood Order With Lifelong Consequences

At the centre of Ramos's detention is a deportation order issued in absentia in 2005, when she was an infant. Her family had missed an immigration court hearing, leading to the order that would later define her legal status.

Ramos had also applied for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme in 2020, which offers temporary protection from deportation to individuals brought to the US as children. However, her application was never processed after policy changes during the presidency of Donald Trump halted new applications.

Despite her lack of criminal history and longstanding ties to the US, the unresolved deportation order left her vulnerable to enforcement action.

Detention and Denied Access to Legal Process

Following her arrest, Ramos was transferred to a detention facility in Basile, Louisiana. When her husband and family attempted to visit, they were reportedly barred from bringing legal documents, preventing her from signing a completed green card application.

The restriction has raised concerns among immigration advocates about due process and access to legal remedies for detainees.

Ramos, speaking from detention, described her deep ties to the country. 'I grew up here like any American. This is all I know,' she said. 'My husband and family are here.'

Policy Questions Mount

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The case has intensified scrutiny of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, particularly its stated focus on removing individuals deemed dangerous. Ramos's detention appears to contradict those claims, as she has no criminal record and was actively pursuing legal status.

Advocates and legal experts note that similar cases have increasingly affected military families, including relatives of active-duty personnel and veterans. Reports cited by The Guardian indicate that enforcement actions have sometimes proceeded without regard for service connections or mitigating circumstances.

ICE has not publicly commented on Ramos's case.

A Family in Limbo

As Blank prepares for deployment, the couple's future remains uncertain. What was meant to be the start of their married life has instead become a legal and emotional ordeal.

For military families, the case underscores a broader reality: immigration enforcement can intersect sharply with service life, often with little warning. For Blank, the impact is deeply personal. His wife remains in detention, their plans on hold, and their separation a stark reminder of the human cost behind policy decisions.