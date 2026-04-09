Karoline Leavitt was pressed on a basic but critical question during an 8 April White House briefing: who currently controls the Strait of Hormuz?

The exchange came less than 24 hours after Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, a deal heavily tied to reopening the key shipping route. Asked twice by NPR's Mara Liasson to clarify control of the strait, Leavitt sidestepped both times, first pivoting to 'monitoring' language, then moving on without answering.

Leavitt Was Caught 'Dodging' The Question

The moment unfolded quickly but has since taken on a life of its own online. When Liasson first asked who controls the strait 'as of today,' Leavitt responded by pointing to expectations that it would be 'opened immediately' and referenced increased traffic.

🚨HUMILIATING: Karoline Leavitt is put on the spot and fails miserably:



REPORTER: "Who controls the Strait (of Hormuz)?"



LEAVITT: ...



She's an embarrassment.

pic.twitter.com/deJeLKepfa — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 8, 2026

Liasson followed up seconds later with 'who controls it right now?'

Leavitt did not answer. Instead, she called on another reporter, leaving the question unresolved. The clip has since circulated widely, with critics calling it evasive and supporters arguing the situation remains fluid. Either way, the lack of a direct response has become a focal point in coverage of the ceasefire.

Why The Question Matters Right Now

The Strait of Hormuz is not just another geopolitical talking point. Roughly a fifth of the world's oil supply passes through the narrow waterway, making control of it central to both the conflict and the ceasefire terms.

The agreement announced by Trump hinges on Iran allowing safe passage through the Strait. But the language of the deal — including Iran's own statements — makes clear that transit would still be coordinated with Iranian armed forces. That distinction is key. It means the ceasefire does not remove Iran's role; it formalises it, at least temporarily.

Leavitt's refusal to name who controls the strait comes against that backdrop, where acknowledging Iran's continued influence could undercut the administration's framing of the deal.

What's Actually Happening In The Strait

Despite White House claims of increased movement, independent shipping data suggests traffic remains limited. Some vessels have passed through, but not at normal levels, and movement appears closely managed.

There has also been volatility tied to events outside the immediate US-Iran agreement. Israeli strikes in Lebanon, which Iran says fall within the broader conflict, have already prompted renewed caution and, in some cases, restrictions on passage.

Officials within the administration have described the ceasefire as fragile, and the situation in the strait reflects that uncertainty. The deal is less a full reopening and more a controlled pause, with conditions still being tested in real time.

A Longer History Behind The Moment

The question of 'who controls' the Strait of Hormuz has never had a simple answer. Iran's position along the northern coast has given it lasting strategic leverage, even as international law frames the waterway as open to transit.

Over decades, Iran has used that position repeatedly, from the tanker conflicts of the 1980s to more recent standoffs, to assert influence without formally closing the route. The current arrangement, where passage is allowed but coordinated with Iranian forces, fits squarely within that pattern.

That context is what made Liasson's question so pointed. It cut through the diplomatic language to the underlying reality of control.

A Ceasefire Under Pressure

The two-week ceasefire, brokered with significant involvement from regional players, is already facing early tests. While both sides have publicly framed it as progress, key disagreements remain, including the scope of the agreement and what happens beyond the initial pause.

Trump has warned of renewed escalation if terms are not met, while Iran has signalled it expects broader concessions in any long-term deal. Negotiations are set to continue, but the gap between public messaging and on-the-ground realities remains evident.

Moreover, the latest bombing of Lebanon by Israel had indicated that the 'deal' might not be coming to the surface as conflict remains. Although Trump has made clear that the attack by Israel is 'a separate skirmish.'

'They were not included in the deal. That'll get taken care of, too. It's all right,' he told in a telephone interview with PBS News Hour.