US Soldier's Wife 'Ripped Away' by ICE Agents During Military ID Process
The arrest highlights a shift in enforcement that increasingly affects non-criminals and military relatives
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents acting under the Trump administration's direction reportedly took an Army staff sergeant's wife into custody at a Louisiana military base.
The detention occurred at a critical time for the soldier, who was in the middle of preparing for an upcoming deployment when his spouse was led away by ICE officers.
Newlywed Detained Days After Marriage
The New York Times first revealed on Sunday that 22-year-old Annie Ramos was taken into custody this past Thursday. The incident happened only a few days after her wedding to Matthew Blank, a 23-year-old soldier with over five years of service and previous combat tours across Europe and the Middle East.
According to The New York Times, Ramos is a biochemistry student and Sunday school teacher with a clean criminal record. Her legal troubles stem from 2005, when a deportation order was handed down in her absence while she was still a baby because her family failed to attend an immigration hearing.
Legal Path Blocked by Sudden Arrest
Since marriage offers a route for undocumented immigrants to secure permanent residency and eventual citizenship, the couple had already engaged a solicitor to start their application before marrying. Blank admitted to The New York Times that he was aware of her lack of legal status. However, he insisted that they were following the proper legal channels to resolve the situation.
Back in 2020, Ramos sought protection under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a federal scheme designed to shield undocumented individuals brought to the US as children from being deported. The New York Times notes that her request sat frozen because the first Trump administration had ceased processing new entrants into the programme at that time.
Stationed at Fort Polk in Louisiana and preparing for deployment training next month, Blank explained to the publication that the couple intended to secure her military ID and spouse benefits that day. They had planned for her to move in following the Easter break; however, he told the outlet that she was instead 'ripped away' from him.
Enforcement Tactics Target Military Families
The situation Ramos faces is one of several cases that seem to go against the administration's early promises to focus immigration raids on violent offenders. In the push to raise deportation figures, enforcement has increasingly hit the families of those in uniform and even former service members, often ignoring their history of service to the country.
According to The Times, Blank and Ramos visited the Fort Polk visitor centre on 2 April, accompanied by his parents, carrying her birth certificate, Honduran passport, and their marriage certificate. When staff questioned whether she held a visa or a green card, the family clarified her lack of legal status but noted that their solicitor had already finished the documentation for her residency bid.
The New York Times reports that a member of staff told the family, 'We'll figure it out,' before making a series of calls. A supervisor appeared shortly after, alongside an officer from the base's Criminal Investigation Division who announced he would be notifying ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.
Detained and Isolated from Legal Recourse
Ramos was placed in handcuffs and driven to a different building in a military police car. Once there, she was detained in a space that Blank's relatives characterised as an 'interrogation room'.
A trio of ICE officers eventually arrived, telling Blank's parents they were left with no option but to take Annie into custody. According to The New York Times, the agents appeared to be sorry about the situation, yet as Blank's mother, Jen Rickling, recalled, her pleas were ignored. She said the officers claimed their instructions came directly from senior officials and had to be followed.
Ramos was moved to a holding centre in Basile, Louisiana, following her arrest. When her relatives went to see her a few days later, they were stopped from bringing in any paperwork, which meant she couldn't sign her finished residency application.
Ramos told The New York Times that she was raised in the country just like any other citizen, and knows no other home. She emphasised that her life, including her husband and her entire family, is rooted there.
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