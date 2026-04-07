Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents acting under the Trump administration's direction reportedly took an Army staff sergeant's wife into custody at a Louisiana military base.

The detention occurred at a critical time for the soldier, who was in the middle of preparing for an upcoming deployment when his spouse was led away by ICE officers.

Newlywed Detained Days After Marriage

The New York Times first revealed on Sunday that 22-year-old Annie Ramos was taken into custody this past Thursday. The incident happened only a few days after her wedding to Matthew Blank, a 23-year-old soldier with over five years of service and previous combat tours across Europe and the Middle East.

According to The New York Times, Ramos is a biochemistry student and Sunday school teacher with a clean criminal record. Her legal troubles stem from 2005, when a deportation order was handed down in her absence while she was still a baby because her family failed to attend an immigration hearing.

Legal Path Blocked by Sudden Arrest

Since marriage offers a route for undocumented immigrants to secure permanent residency and eventual citizenship, the couple had already engaged a solicitor to start their application before marrying. Blank admitted to The New York Times that he was aware of her lack of legal status. However, he insisted that they were following the proper legal channels to resolve the situation.

ICE detained Annie Ramos, the wife of Matthew Blank, an Army sergeant training to deploy.



They were only wed for a few days and had hired an attorney to work on Annie's citizenship.



Ramos is an undocumented Honduran immigrant who came to the USA as a toddler.



The couple… pic.twitter.com/IiedYckBtq — Feisty is proud to be a Democrat! (@FeistyLibLady) April 6, 2026

Back in 2020, Ramos sought protection under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a federal scheme designed to shield undocumented individuals brought to the US as children from being deported. The New York Times notes that her request sat frozen because the first Trump administration had ceased processing new entrants into the programme at that time.

ICE has detained the newlywed spouse of a US Army staff sergeant who will train to deploy later this month:



"She was going to move in after the Easter weekend. Instead, she got ripped away from me... We were doing everything the right way." pic.twitter.com/ie3qWfYFfH — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 6, 2026

Stationed at Fort Polk in Louisiana and preparing for deployment training next month, Blank explained to the publication that the couple intended to secure her military ID and spouse benefits that day. They had planned for her to move in following the Easter break; however, he told the outlet that she was instead 'ripped away' from him.

Enforcement Tactics Target Military Families

The situation Ramos faces is one of several cases that seem to go against the administration's early promises to focus immigration raids on violent offenders. In the push to raise deportation figures, enforcement has increasingly hit the families of those in uniform and even former service members, often ignoring their history of service to the country.

The warfighter Miller is describing exists. His name is Matthew Blank. Five years in. Previously deployed. Training to deploy again this month.



Three days ago ICE came to his base and took his wife. She was brought here as a toddler. No record. Teaching Sunday school and… https://t.co/bZ7KXWlIaS pic.twitter.com/E6x2u1VlZG — Mike Young (@micyoung75) April 6, 2026

According to The Times, Blank and Ramos visited the Fort Polk visitor centre on 2 April, accompanied by his parents, carrying her birth certificate, Honduran passport, and their marriage certificate. When staff questioned whether she held a visa or a green card, the family clarified her lack of legal status but noted that their solicitor had already finished the documentation for her residency bid.

The New York Times reports that a member of staff told the family, 'We'll figure it out,' before making a series of calls. A supervisor appeared shortly after, alongside an officer from the base's Criminal Investigation Division who announced he would be notifying ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

Detained and Isolated from Legal Recourse

Ramos was placed in handcuffs and driven to a different building in a military police car. Once there, she was detained in a space that Blank's relatives characterised as an 'interrogation room'.

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A trio of ICE officers eventually arrived, telling Blank's parents they were left with no option but to take Annie into custody. According to The New York Times, the agents appeared to be sorry about the situation, yet as Blank's mother, Jen Rickling, recalled, her pleas were ignored. She said the officers claimed their instructions came directly from senior officials and had to be followed.

Ramos was moved to a holding centre in Basile, Louisiana, following her arrest. When her relatives went to see her a few days later, they were stopped from bringing in any paperwork, which meant she couldn't sign her finished residency application.

Ramos told The New York Times that she was raised in the country just like any other citizen, and knows no other home. She emphasised that her life, including her husband and her entire family, is rooted there.