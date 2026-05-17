US and Nigerian authorities say ISIS-linked commander Abu-Bilal al-Minuki has been killed in a joint counterterrorism operation in northeastern Nigeria, in a development that raises fresh questions about Islamic State operations across West Africa and ongoing security coordination in the region.

The operation reportedly took place in Borno State, a long-standing centre of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) activity and one of the most volatile insurgency zones in the Lake Chad Basin region. According to Al Jazeera, US officials confirmed that a senior ISIS-linked figure was killed during the coordinated strike involving Nigerian forces, although they stressed that independent verification of his identity and role within the organisation is still ongoing amid continued intelligence assessments.

US-Nigerian Forces Conduct Joint Counterterrorism Strike

The operation was carried out as part of ongoing intelligence-led cooperation between the United States and Nigeria aimed at disrupting ISIS-linked militant networks operating across West Africa.

Military sources said US support was involved alongside Nigerian ground forces, targeting individuals believed to be coordinating insurgent activity, logistics, and cross-border movement across the Lake Chad Basin, which spans Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

Authorities described al-Minuki as an ISIS second-in-command figure in West Africa, although analysts caution that militant hierarchies in the region are decentralised and difficult to verify.

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ISIS has not confirmed his reported death at the time of reporting, and no internal statement has yet been issued by the group's affiliated media channels.

Who Is Abu-Bilal al-Minuki?

Al-Minuki has been described in security reporting as a senior figure within ISIS-aligned networks operating in West Africa, with alleged involvement in coordination, communications, and logistics between insurgent cells.

Experts note that ISIS-affiliated groups in the region operate with fluid command structures, meaning leadership roles are often based on intelligence assessments rather than a fixed hierarchy.

How Did Abu-Bilal al-Minuki Become ISIS Second-in-Command?

US and Nigerian officials have described him as a 'second-in-command' figure based on intelligence assessments. Analysts say his role is believed to have been linked to logistics and coordination within ISWAP networks, although his exact position has not been independently verified due to the group's decentralised structure.

ISIS Activity in West Africa and Security Implications

Borno State remains a key battleground in Nigeria's long-running conflict with ISWAP and related extremist factions, which continue to carry out attacks despite repeated military operations.

The Lake Chad Basin remains a critical operational corridor for armed groups due to its porous borders and difficult terrain, allowing militants to move between Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon while maintaining fragmented but resilient networks.

Security analysts say leadership decapitation can disrupt operations temporarily but rarely dismantles entrenched insurgent structures, particularly in regions where groups are highly adaptive and locally embedded.

Authorities have also warned that retaliatory attacks remain a possibility following high-profile counterterrorism operations targeting senior figures.

As reported by WION via its official Facebook page, the strike is being viewed as part of broader international counterterrorism efforts targeting ISIS-linked networks across Africa, reflecting the continent's growing strategic importance in global security operations and heightened intelligence cooperation among partner states.