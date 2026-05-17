A resurfaced TikTok allegation involving Ellen DeGeneres has sparked renewed online debate after a former waitress claimed she faced possible suspension following a complaint over chipped nail polish during a 2014 brunch shift in Los Angeles.

The claim, shared by comedian Chris Farah, has gone viral on social media, with users reacting strongly to the story despite no public record confirming disciplinary action or formal complaints linked to the incident.

Allegation From Former Waitress Chris Farah

The allegation was made by comedian and former server Chris Farah, who said she worked at Real Food Daily in Los Angeles in 2014 and served Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi during a brunch shift at the venue. She later said she became aware of a complaint that was allegedly made following the visit.

Farah alleged that DeGeneres complained about her chipped nail polish, which was reportedly sent to restaurant management by email after the interaction. She said the matter led to internal discussions at the restaurant regarding disciplinary action, including a possible suspension, before she eventually left her job.

There is no public record of legal proceedings or formal complaints linked to the allegation.

TikTok Resurfaced Claims

In TikTok clips, Farah said she was informed by management that she could face a two-week unpaid suspension after the restaurant received the complaint.

She said she was called in following the email and told that the matter was under disciplinary consideration before deciding to leave the job instead of serving the suspension.

Social Media Reaction To The Allegation

Users on TikTok and other platforms reacted to the allegation with a range of comments under videos discussing the claim.

Some users criticised DeGeneres, with one describing her as 'wildly under hated.' Others referenced celebrity behaviour toward service staff in hospitality settings. Some said they had previously heard negative accounts about DeGeneres. Other comments used stronger language in response to the allegation.

A TikTok user said, 'I think there is a lot more about Ellen that we do not yet know.'

Ellen DeGeneres' 'Be Kind' Public Image

Ellen DeGeneres became widely associated with the phrase 'be kind to one another,' which she regularly used as a closing message on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The phrase became closely linked with her public identity during her career as a daytime television host in the United States.

The resurfacing of the allegation has led to renewed online discussion of that phrase in relation to her public image.

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Workplace Allegations And Internal Review

In 2020, The Ellen DeGeneres Show faced workplace culture allegations reported by US media outlets, including claims from former employees about working conditions and conduct behind the scenes on set during production of the programme. WarnerMedia later carried out an internal investigation at the time.

DeGeneres issued public apologies addressing workplace concerns. Several executive producers later left the programme following the review process. The show ended in 2022 after nearly two decades on air in daytime television syndication.

Fact Check And Status Of The Claim

The chipped nail polish allegation remains unverified and is based on the account of a single individual, with no public record of legal proceedings or formal complaints related to the claim.

Ellen DeGeneres has not publicly addressed the allegation in detail. The story continues to circulate online through reposted clips across social platforms.