Oklahoma has become the 17th US state to ban child marriage after a bill clearing the legal path for minors to wed survived fierce Republican opposition and a razor-thin House vote.

Senate Bill 504, which sets the minimum age for marriage in Oklahoma at 18 with no exceptions, became law on 13 May 2026 without Governor Kevin Stitt's signature. The measure passed the Senate unanimously but scraped through the House by a single vote, 51-36, with all 36 opposing votes cast by Republican members. It takes effect on 1 November 2026 and does not affect marriages that took place before that date.

A Bill With No Minimum Age Threshold, Until Now

Oklahoma was, until this week, one of only four states in the country whose laws did not specify any statutory minimum age for marriage when all legal exceptions were counted. The others are California, Mississippi, and New Mexico.

Under existing Oklahoma law, 16 and 17-year-olds may marry with a parent or guardian's consent, and children under 16 may be authorised to marry by a court in cases involving pregnancy. SB 504 repeals all of those exceptions outright.

🚨 Oklahoma Democrats just forced a vote to ban child marriage.



36 Republicans voted no. pic.twitter.com/eZZaUKrLfe — Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) May 13, 2026

The bill was introduced in the Senate by Senator Warren Hamilton, a Republican from McCurtain. The Senate Judiciary Committee approved it unanimously in February 2026, with Hamilton stating: 'Though nearing adulthood, the fact remains that these are minors who are vulnerable and need legal protections from those who seek to prey upon them. By raising the legal age for marriage, we are closing dangerous loopholes and ensuring more children can grow up safely, without risk of coercion.' The full Senate then passed the bill without dissent.

The bill to ban child marriage in Oklahoma has become law!



Despite 36 Republicans voting against & Gov. Stitt declining to sign or veto, SB504 will go into effect without his signature.



18 to marry. No exceptions. pic.twitter.com/GF3C8pLeCg — Rep. Mickey Dollens (@MickeyDollens) May 13, 2026

Oklahoma's record on the issue is stark. Research compiled by Unchained at Last, a non-profit organisation dedicated to ending forced and child marriage in the United States, ranked Oklahoma fifth nationally for its child marriage rate, at 0.229 per cent. Nationally, between 2000 and 2021, an estimated 314,154 children were married. Eighty-six per cent of those children were girls, and most were wed to adult men an average of four years their senior.

Republican Opposition in the House: Parental Rights and Scripture

The House floor debate was among the most contentious exchanges of Oklahoma's 2026 legislative session. Supporters and opponents cited scripture, argued over parental authority, and clashed on the question of whether legal age restrictions on marriage protect children or strip families of their autonomy.

Representative Jim Olsen, a Republican from Roland, said he personally would not recommend marriage under 18 but argued the option should remain available. 'How confident is your view that it is always wrong, 100% of the time for 17-year-olds to get married,' he asked the bill's House sponsor, Representative Nicole Miller, a Republican from Edmond. Miller responded: 'How confident are you that it's always right.'

Miller had framed the bill's core argument as one of legal consistency: Oklahoma requires voters to be 18, she noted, yet previously permitted children to enter one of the most consequential legal contracts of their lives at an age when they cannot purchase alcohol, serve on a jury, or sign most binding agreements.

Representative Danny Williams, a Republican from Seminole, argued that young couples facing an unplanned pregnancy ought to retain the option to marry. 'The ones who want to put it together and try and are in a circumstance and are less than the age of 18 ought to have the right to do that,' Williams said. 'If I'm not mistaken, marriage was set up by God, not the State of Oklahoma.'

All 36 votes against the bill came from Republican members. Representative Jim Shaw, a Republican who voted no, posted a public statement on social media acknowledging his position and defending it on grounds of parental rights, drawing significant online criticism.

Governor Stitt's Silence and Oklahoma's Place in the National Landscape

Governor Kevin Stitt took no public position on SB 504 and allowed it to become law without his signature. His decision neither endorsed nor obstructed the measure. Under Oklahoma law, a bill passed by the legislature becomes law if the governor neither signs nor vetoes it within the designated period.

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Oklahoma now joins sixteen other states and Washington DC in setting an absolute minimum marriage age of 18. Unchained at Last, whose founder Brigitte Combs worked alongside Oklahoma legislators and advocates to advance the bill, confirmed Oklahoma is the first state to enact such a ban in 2026. The previous sixteen states to have done so include Delaware, which became the first in 2018, followed by New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Michigan, Washington, Virginia, New Hampshire, Maine, Oregon, and Missouri.

The measure also follows a separate piece of legislation Oklahoma passed in 2025, which raised the state's age of sexual consent from 16 to 18. Taken together, the two laws close a long-standing legal gap in which a child could legally consent to sex at 16 and marry below that age with court approval, while being unable to vote, sign a contract, or serve on a jury.

Meanwhile, thirty-three US states still permit child marriage in some form.