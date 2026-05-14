Last week's US release of the first batch of UFO-related videos and files has reignited global debate over unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), with believers saying the files are historic yet underwhelming, while sceptics continue to question the existence of extraterrestrials.

The release, which includes multiple clips of unexplained airborne objects, has fuelled intense online discussion after viewers noticed several videos appeared incomplete, heavily redacted, or lacking context.

The latest disclosure has led the public to demand more information from the government and call for the full release of additional UAP evidence.

The controversy intensified after investigative journalist and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell appeared in a televised interview discussing both the new files and his new documentary, Sleeping Dog, which explores the secretive world surrounding UFO investigations, whistleblowers, and classified military footage.

Jeremy Corbell's 'Sleeping Dog' Explores UFO Secrecy

Corbell's new documentary, 'Sleeping Dog', offers a behind-the-scenes look at the risks, paranoia, and pressure surrounding modern UFO investigations.

In an interview with NBC News, clips from the documentary showed Corbell reviewing sensitive footage while discussing fears shared by sources and even members of his own family.

Corbell said the documentary was designed to show audiences what journalists and whistleblowers dealing with the UFO issue experience behind closed doors.

'The pressure that's placed on sources and journalists covering this issue - the lengths intelligence agencies have gone to silence them - I've seen that fight,' he said.

Corbell Says UFO Evidence Is 'Shocking'

During the interview, Corbell claimed the newly released videos represent only a small fraction of the evidence available behind closed doors.

'This is the floor, not the ceiling,' Corbell said, arguing that the public has yet to see the most compelling footage allegedly held by the government.

He also reiterated his belief that some material he has personally reviewed amounts to 'absolute evidence' of non-human intelligence interacting with Earth.

'If the public could see the things that some of us journalists have seen, it would be shocking,' he said.

Although Corbell stopped short of publicly releasing definitive proof, he insisted that multiple videos, witness testimonies, and classified records point toward technology beyond known human capabilities.

The filmmaker also revealed that he and veteran investigative journalist George Knapp had reportedly provided Congress with file names tied to dozens of unreleased UAP videos, including footage allegedly connected to Air Force investigations.

Congress Pushes for More Unreleased UFO Footage

Lawmakers have already requested at least 46 specific UAP video clips from government agencies, though many observers noted those clips were absent from the latest release.

Corbell suggested additional disclosures may still be coming, saying he believes officials are determined to release more material 'come hell or high water'.

Government officials have also hinted that UFO-related document releases could continue on a recurring basis, potentially every two weeks, though no formal schedule has been confirmed.

The growing push for transparency reflects mounting pressure from lawmakers, journalists, researchers, and the public, all demanding greater access to classified information tied to unexplained aerial encounters.

The 'Tic Tac' UFO Incident Still Fuels Mystery

One of the most discussed UAP cases remains the 2004 USS Nimitz 'Tic Tac' incident, frequently cited by Corbell and other disclosure advocates.

During the encounter, US Navy pilots reportedly tracked an unidentified object capable of rapid acceleration, sudden directional shifts, and unusual flight patterns that appeared to defy known aerospace technology.

The case has become a central reference point in modern UFO investigations because multiple military personnel, radar systems, and infrared recordings were reportedly involved.

While sceptics continue to caution against drawing extraterrestrial conclusions without verifiable proof, supporters argue the growing volume of military encounters and government disclosures suggests the phenomenon deserves far more serious investigation.

For now, the mystery remains unresolved, leaving one question at the centre of the debate: are these disclosures evidence of non-human intelligence, or simply fragments of a much larger unknown?