A multinational search and rescue operation was launched in southern Morocco after two US service members were reported missing along the country's southern coast during annual training exercises. The soldiers were last seen near ocean cliffs at the Cap Draa Training Area, and a defence official said that initial reports indicate they may have fallen into the ocean, though no foul play is suspected.

The incident prompted an immediate halt to the multinational exercises as search and rescue assets were redirected. The names of the missing soldiers have not yet been released, and further details remain limited as the search presses on across a notoriously difficult stretch of coastline.

A Night of Helicopters and Head Counts

The disappearance was discovered on Saturday evening during a base-wide head count at approximately 9 pm local time. CBS News reporters embedded with the US military reported hearing helicopters throughout the night as the search began almost immediately after the soldiers were found to be unaccounted for.

By Sunday morning, the reporters observed a steady stream of planes, helicopters, and drones sweeping the area around the coast. The scene painted a picture of an urgent, large-scale response in difficult terrain — remote coastal cliffs that drop sharply into the Atlantic Ocean, far from any urban centre.

The Cap Draa Training Area sits in one of the most geographically demanding environments used for military exercises, where the Sahara Desert meets the Atlantic. Officials have pointed to the area's rugged cliff edges as central to understanding what may have happened to the two soldiers.

Search Spans Land, Air and Sea

Ground teams, aerial assets, and maritime elements from the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces, US Armed Forces, and other African Lion participants were all redirected to the search and rescue effort. The operation represents a significant mobilisation of multinational resources, with Moroccan and American forces working alongside participants from dozens of allied nations.

The training exercise itself was brought to a complete halt on Sunday as resources were redirected. A news crew on the scene confirmed that both US and Moroccan assets were pulled from the drills to support the search, marking an abrupt and sombre interruption to what had been one of the most expansive editions of the exercise in recent years.

Two U.S. service members participating in African Lion 2026 were reported missing near the Cap Draa Training Area, near the city of Tan Tan, Morocco, May 2, 2026.https://t.co/7zxpKQRHfB — U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) (@USAfricaCommand) May 3, 2026

What Is African Lion

African Lion is the largest annual joint military exercise led by AFRICOM — the US Department of Defense's unified combatant command for the African continent. The exercise brings together thousands of troops from the United States, African partner nations, and NATO allies to train across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains.

This year's edition involves more than 5,000 personnel from over 40 nations, with a growing focus on advanced technologies including drones, autonomous systems, and artificial intelligence. The exercises take place across a vast desert region near the city of Tan Tan in southern Morocco, where extreme temperatures, remote terrain, and coastal geography all pose unique challenges for participating forces.

The region's coastal cliffs — now at the centre of the search — are part of what makes this particular training environment both strategically valuable and physically demanding for troops operating in the area.

The disappearance of two service members during one of the US military's largest overseas exercises underscores the physical risks that accompany even routine training operations in remote and challenging terrain. With more than 5,000 personnel from over 40 nations currently deployed in the region, the incident has drawn immediate international attention and raises pressing questions about safety protocols along the coastal cliffs of the Cap Draa Training Area. How the search concludes may also have implications for how future exercises in similarly hazardous environments are planned and conducted.