A 2026 ArcGIS hantavirus map update tracking a cruise ship-linked outbreak shows 11 confirmed cases, including three deaths, with health authorities monitoring over 150 exposed passengers and crew across multiple countries.

The data has raised concern that additional infections could still emerge as the outbreak remains within the virus's incubation window of up to 42 days. While officials continue to stress that the risk to the wider public remains low, surveillance efforts are intensifying across the United States, Europe, and parts of Africa as repatriated passengers remain under observation.

Multi-Country Case Distribution

The latest ArcGIS tracking data highlights a geographically dispersed cluster of confirmed hantavirus cases linked to the MV Hondius cruise outbreak. Cases have been reported among passengers and crew in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Germany, and the United States.

Health monitoring records indicate that several infections were only identified after individuals had left the ship and returned home, including during air travel. This has led to increased scrutiny of international movement patterns following exposure.

Among the confirmed cases are both passengers and crew members, including a ship doctor, suggesting multiple points of transmission during the voyage and evacuation process.

Cruise Ship Exposure and Outbreak Timeline

Read more French Woman With Serious Hantavirus Was Airlifted to Paris and Is in the Final Stage of Life Support Care French Woman With Serious Hantavirus Was Airlifted to Paris and Is in the Final Stage of Life Support Care

The outbreak has been traced back to the MV Hondius cruise, which departed Ushuaia, Argentina, on 1 April 2026. The vessel made scheduled stops, including Tristan de Cunha and St Helena, before health concerns escalated.

Following the identification of infections, passengers and crew were evacuated and repatriated to their home countries, including the United States, Spain, France, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

Authorities estimate that around 150 people were exposed during the voyage. Exposure is believed to have occurred onboard the ship, with additional potential transmission risks during repatriation travel.

US Quarantine and Monitoring Measures

In the United States, 36 individuals linked to the cruise exposure are currently being monitored. As reported by Today, 16 are housed at the National Quarantine Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, while two are being observed at Emory University in Atlanta. The remainder are under home-based monitoring in their respective states.

Health officials confirm that one individual in the US has tested positive for hantavirus but is not showing symptoms. Others remain asymptomatic and are undergoing twice-daily symptom and temperature checks.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that the risk to the general public remains extremely low, citing the limited exposure network and lack of community transmission.

ArcGIS Data Suggests Possible Rise to 40 Cases

The ArcGIS monitoring model indicates a potential rise to around 40 cases within the exposed cohort, based on the total number of individuals at risk and the progression of the incubation period.

The estimate is derived from the known exposure pool of approximately 150 passengers and crew, combined with current confirmed infections and deaths. Health authorities emphasise that this represents a surveillance scenario rather than a confirmed projection.

The incubation period for hantavirus pulmonary syndrome can last up to 42 days, meaning additional cases could still emerge as monitoring continues.

Andes Strain Raises Surveillance Concerns

The outbreak involves the Andes strain of hantavirus, the only known variant capable of human-to-human transmission. While hantaviruses are typically spread from rodents to humans, this strain has prompted heightened monitoring due to its different transmission pattern.

Early symptoms can resemble flu-like illness, including fever, muscle aches and fatigue, before progressing in severe cases to respiratory distress. Some patients in the current outbreak have experienced rapid deterioration, while others remain asymptomatic during early detection.

Global Monitoring Continues

Health authorities across Europe, North America, and other regions continue to track repatriated passengers. Countries involved in monitoring include the United States, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, Turkey, and Ireland.

The World Health Organization has reiterated that there is no current evidence of widespread community transmission, noting that all known cases remain linked to the original cruise exposure network. Surveillance efforts remain focused on identifying any new infections within the defined incubation window.