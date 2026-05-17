Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher has launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump following the president's highly publicised trip to Beijing, mocking what he described as a 'lovefest' between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

During the latest episode of HBO's Real Time, Maher ridiculed Trump's reception in China, claiming the US president appeared dazzled by military parades, ceremonial banquets and carefully choreographed flattery while achieving very little diplomatically.

The comedian joked that Trump seemed more impressed by the spectacle than by any substantive discussions on trade, Taiwan or global security, adding that the Chinese government knew exactly how to play to Trump's ego.

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Maher Mocks 'Romantic' Summit Atmosphere

Maher's monologue painted the summit as less of a tense geopolitical meeting and more like an awkward first date. According to reports of the programme, he joked that Trump 'hates China, but loves Xi', suggesting the American president was completely charmed by the elaborate hospitality laid on by Beijing.

The host particularly mocked scenes from the visit that included marching bands, red carpets and hundreds of children waving Chinese and American flags. He quipped that the summit looked more like a royal tour than a serious diplomatic mission.

Maher also poked fun at the business-heavy American delegation that accompanied Trump, which reportedly included major technology executives such as Elon Musk and Tim Cook. He suggested the trip resembled a corporate roadshow wrapped in political theatre.

One of Maher's sharpest jokes referenced the state banquet itself, where he claimed the Chinese probably served 'orange chicken' as a subtle dig at Trump.

Critics Say Summit Produced Little Substance

While both Washington and Beijing publicly described the summit as constructive, critics from across the political spectrum questioned whether the lavish event produced any major breakthroughs. Analysts noted that several difficult issues — including Taiwan, artificial intelligence regulation and Middle East tensions — remained unresolved after the visit.

Trump reportedly promoted large trade and agriculture deals during the trip, though Chinese officials stopped short of confirming many of the announcements.

Observers also pointed to Trump's unusually restrained behaviour during the visit. Unlike many previous foreign trips, the president avoided extended clashes with reporters and appeared notably deferential towards Xi during public appearances.

Maher argued that the imbalance was obvious, claiming China now 'holds the cards' in the relationship after the White House softened its stance following last year's damaging tariff disputes.

Behind-The-Scenes Chaos Added to the Drama

Despite the polished television images broadcast worldwide, reports later emerged describing tense moments behind the scenes of the Beijing summit.

According to accounts from American media, US and Chinese officials were involved in shouting matches and security disputes during several events connected to the trip. One White House aide was reportedly knocked over during a scramble involving Chinese media crews, while American officials complained about strict restrictions placed on reporters accompanying the delegation.

The chaotic reports only added fuel to Maher's ridicule, with the comedian portraying the visit as a bizarre mix of political theatre, celebrity spectacle and diplomatic awkwardness.

For Maher, however, the biggest punchline remained Trump himself — a president who, in his view, looked thoroughly enchanted by Beijing's carefully staged charm offensive.