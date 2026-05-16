Speculation surrounding actor Kim Soo-hyun has intensified in 2026 as reports circulate that Disney+ may be reconsidering the long-delayed release of the high-budget drama Knock-Off. The renewed discussion has placed the project back into the spotlight, with fans divided over whether the series should finally air or remain shelved.

The drama, which was initially expected to be one of Disney+'s major Korean releases, was postponed indefinitely following controversy involving the lead actor in 2025. While production had reportedly been completed, promotional activity was halted and the series was removed from scheduled release plans.

Industry speculation in 2026 suggests that Disney+ is reassessing its content strategy in Asia, prompting questions over whether Knock-Off could still be released. However, no official confirmation has been issued by the platform or production companies regarding a firm 2026 release date.

'Knock-Off' and Its Production Background

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Knock-Off is understood to be a crime-themed drama centred on the counterfeit luxury goods market, set against a backdrop of economic instability. The series was positioned as a major international streaming title due to its high production budget and cinematic scope.

Despite strong early anticipation, its rollout was disrupted following public controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun. The situation led to delays in marketing plans and a reassessment of the project's release viability.

Controversy and Industry Impact

The delay of the series is closely tied to allegations made against Kim Soo-hyun in 2025. The controversy emerged after claims circulated online regarding the actor's alleged past relationship with late actress Kim Sae-ron, with accusations drawing significant public attention and debate across Korean entertainment media and social platforms. His agency has denied the claims and stated that legal measures were being considered in response to the accusations.

The controversy had wider implications, including paused endorsements and a reduction in public appearances. The situation also contributed to uncertainty over whether completed projects such as Knock-Off would ever reach audiences.

2026 Comeback Rumours Intensify

Recent reports suggesting a possible Disney+ review of unreleased content have reignited discussion of a potential 2026 release window. However, these claims remain unverified, and no formal announcement has confirmed the platform's intentions.

Entertainment industry observers note that shelving a completed series of this scale would represent a significant financial loss, which has fuelled speculation that a delayed release remains possible.

Divided Public Reaction Online

Public response has been sharply divided. Supporters of Kim Soo-hyun argue that the actor should be allowed to return to the screen and that Knock-Off should be judged on its production merit. Others remain critical, calling for continued distancing from the project.

On TikTok, reactions have reflected the polarised sentiment, with one user commenting: 'Yes I'm ready, can't wait to see, finally coming back!!!!!' while another wrote: 'Hate all you WANT haters. ME? I will still watch Kim Soo Hyun. He was still my top notch K- actor. I've been watching many k-actors and still no one can replace him.'

Unverified claims have also circulated on social media suggesting internal discussions about the release of Knock-Off, though none of these statements have been officially confirmed by Disney+ or production representatives.

Meanwhile, social media users have also highlighted recent public appearances of Kim Soo-hyun, with discussions focusing on his noticeably changed appearance and perceived health concerns. These conversations have further amplified interest in his potential return.

As debate continues, the future of Knock-Off remains uncertain, with audiences awaiting an official statement from Disney+ regarding its 2026 release strategy.