Elon Musk was caught puffing out his cheeks and pulling exaggerated faces at a formal state dinner in China on Thursday, as the Tesla chief executive joined a high‑powered US business delegation being courted by President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The dinner followed a morning meeting in which Xi addressed 17 American chief executives travelling with US President Donald Trump, including Musk, Apple's Tim Cook and Boeing's Kelly Ortberg, according to the White House.

Xi used the gathering to reassure US business that China's 'doors... will keep opening wider' to American investment, in comments carried by state news agency Xinhua, while Trump responded by urging the assembled executives to expand their cooperation with China.

If the official agenda sounded polished and predictable, the banquet pictures told a more chaotic story. In footage and photos circulating on Chinese and Western social media, Musk appears to be in constant demand, repeatedly approached by fellow guests for selfies and quick chats as courses arrive and speeches run on.

One clip shows Lei Jun, the chief executive of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, leaning in for a photo with Musk at the long banquet table. Musk, apparently mid‑conversation or mid‑contemplation, blows out his cheeks in an exaggerated, mock‑exasperated way before snapping into a peculiar pout for the camera. As Lei resets for another shot, Musk glances away, whistles softly and scrolls on his phone, barely acknowledging a man seated next to him.

Another widely shared image comes from a selfie with outgoing Apple boss Cook. In that frame, Musk's eyes are widened and his mouth set somewhere between a grin and a grimace, giving him the look of someone both enjoying and enduring the moment. Cook smiles politely. Musk appears, as one commenter put it, 'overstimulated.'

Elon Musk surrounded by fans in China, hamming it up for photos. pic.twitter.com/1AckaMgpSj — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 14, 2026

Elon Musk, 'Human Emulation Mode' And Online Reaction

Online reaction to the Musk state dinner pictures has been swift and, at times, unkind. One social media user described him as looking 'overstimulated,' noting his restless expressions and constant fidgeting. Another went further, claiming, 'He IS the spectrum. Adderall and all.' That second remark, which attempts to link his behaviour directly to autism and medication, is speculation and not supported by any evidence in the public record, so it should be treated with caution.

Read more 'Lost Soul' Elon Musk Just Went Full 'Tourist' During A Massive Diplomatic Meeting In China 'Lost Soul' Elon Musk Just Went Full 'Tourist' During A Massive Diplomatic Meeting In China

Musk himself has previously supplied some of the vocabulary now being thrown back at him. Hosting Saturday Night Live in 2021, he revealed that he has Asperger's syndrome, a condition recognised as part of the autism spectrum. People with Asperger's are often described as having difficulties with social interaction and narrow, highly focused interests, while typically demonstrating above‑average intelligence. Musk has also joked in interviews and online that he sometimes has to switch on 'human emulation mode' to get through social events, an offhand phrase that clearly resonates with his fans and critics alike.

Seen in that light, the awkward grimaces and theatrical sighs at a heavily choreographed diplomatic dinner begin to look less like calculated eccentricity and more like a man struggling to regulate himself in an over-lit room where everyone wants a piece of him. Of course, only Musk knows how he felt at that table, and nothing in the footage proves distress. He also appears, at points, to be relishing the attention, leaning into the oddness of the moment as cameras close in.

Still, the contrast between the stiff formality of a state banquet and the visible discomfort of one of its most famous guests is hard to ignore.

Business Diplomacy Meets Viral Celebrity For Elon Musk

The business stakes around Musk's appearance in China are far more serious than the memes suggest. Tesla has long relied on China as both a manufacturing base and a critical market, and the company's Shanghai factory is central to its global output.

For Xi, being seen to welcome high‑profile American executives such as Musk, Cook and Ortberg serves as a public reminder that, despite tensions, China remains open to foreign capital.

According to Xinhua, Xi told the assembled CEOs that American companies are 'deeply participating in China's reform and opening, with both sides benefiting'. He expressed confidence that US businesses would enjoy 'even broader prospects' in the country. Trump, for his part, told Xi that the business leaders travelling with him 'all respect and value China,' and encouraged them to expand their operations there, the agency reported.

The choreography was precise. Xinhua said Trump personally introduced each executive to Xi in turn, giving them a brief moment of face time with China's leader. The report stated that the CEOs responded by stressing their strong commitment to the Chinese market and their hope to deepen cooperation.

Within that lineup, Musk occupies a peculiar position. He is, as the reports and rankings have it, the richest man on the planet, a figure who can move markets with a tweet, but also someone who appears visibly ill at ease in the rituals of high diplomacy. The dinner images capture that tension, as he darts between statesman, salesman and awkward dinner guest in the span of a few frames.

For all the scrutiny of his expressions, there is no indication in the official accounts that Musk disrupted proceedings or stepped out of line. The Chinese and US readouts focus squarely on trade, market access and investment, not on the behaviour of one high‑profile attendee.

The viral clips simply offer a rare, mildly uncomfortable glimpse of what it looks like when the world's most watched entrepreneur has to sit still, put on 'human emulation mode' and make small talk under the chandeliers.