Two US Army service members are missing in southern Morocco following an incident near the Cap Draa Training Area during the African Lion military exercise, prompting a large-scale search and rescue operation involving US and Moroccan forces.

The soldiers were last seen near coastal cliffs overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, with early indications suggesting they may have fallen into the sea during what is believed to have been a hiking accident. Officials have confirmed that no foul play is suspected and the incident is not linked to active training operations.

Search and Rescue Operation Intensifies

A major multinational search and rescue operation is underway along Morocco's southern Atlantic coast as military teams work to locate the missing US Army personnel. Ground units, helicopters, drones, and maritime assets have been deployed across the Cap Draa region, a remote and rugged area used for joint military training.

The Moroccan Royal Armed Forces are coordinating closely with US military personnel, alongside other African Lion participants, assisting in the operation. Search activity intensified overnight, with continuous aerial patrols reported over cliffs, coastal waters, and surrounding desert terrain.

Military officials confirmed that resources originally assigned to the African Lion exercise have been temporarily redirected to support the ongoing search. The operation remains active as teams continue scanning difficult terrain where steep cliffs meet strong ocean currents.

Incident Near Cap Draa Cliffs Under Investigation

The missing soldiers were last seen near ocean-facing cliffs within the Cap Draa Training Area, close to the city of Tan Tan. Early reports indicate they may have fallen into the Atlantic while hiking in the area, although the circumstances remain under investigation.

The US Department of Defense has confirmed that both individuals are US Army soldiers. Their identities have not yet been released. Officials have stated there is no evidence of foul play and that the incident appears to be accidental in nature.

The terrain in the search area includes rocky cliffs, unstable edges, and fast-moving coastal waters, making rescue efforts more complex and time-sensitive.

Read more US Military Points to a Probable Cause After Two Soldiers Go Missing Along Morocco's Southern Coastline US Military Points to a Probable Cause After Two Soldiers Go Missing Along Morocco's Southern Coastline

What Is the African Lion Military Exercise?

African Lion is the largest annual joint military exercise led by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM). It brings together more than 7,000 personnel from over 30 nations, including US forces, African partner militaries, and NATO allies.

The exercise is designed to enhance interoperability between participating forces and improve readiness for modern warfare across multiple domains, including land, air, sea, cyber, and space operations.

In recent years, African Lion has increasingly focused on advanced technologies such as drones, autonomous systems, and artificial intelligence. The training is conducted across several locations in North and West Africa, with Morocco serving as a key host nation due to its varied terrain and strategic position.

The Cap Draa Training Area is one of the exercise locations, offering a combination of desert landscapes and coastal environments used to simulate complex operational scenarios.

Previous Incidents During African Lion Exercises

While African Lion is primarily designed to strengthen international military cooperation, it has experienced rare incidents in previous years. In 2012, two US Marines were killed in a helicopter crash during the exercise, with two others injured, according to official reports at the time.

Such incidents underscore the inherent risks involved in large-scale multinational training operations conducted across diverse and challenging environments. Authorities have said the search for the missing soldiers remains ongoing, with no confirmed timeline for developments as operations continue across land, air, and sea.