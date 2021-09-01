Van Jones is putting rumours to bed that he dated Kim Kardashian while she was still married to Kanye West.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star filed for divorce from her rapper husband in February. The split was said to be a long time coming as they have been living separate lives. The "Donda" hitmaker was holed up in his ranch in Wyoming while she stayed with their four kids in California.

But the rumour mill also had it going that Kardashian was going out with Jones before she filed for divorce. He called the claims "absurd" when asked about his relationship with the 40-year-old reality TV star.

"I never made any comments about the rumors of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd," the 52-year old told Page Six at the reopening of Jay-Z's 40/40 Club on Saturday.

"It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn't flattering for her," he added.

Jones, a political commentator for CNN since 2013, has been longtime friends with Kardashian. According to The Sun, they worked together on criminal-justice reform. In 2018, they helped free Alice Johnson from lifetime imprisonment after being charged for a first-time drug offence.

Read more Kim Kardashian sparks romance rumours in cryptic post

The pair became linked for months following news that West was also dating model Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper's ex. One netizen pointed at a photo of Jones and Kardashian together at a criminal justice summit in January and said "they look good together."

"Kim K dates up, Van Jones would be a perfect match in this political climate," one person noted and another tweeted, "I really hope Kim Kardashian actually is dating Van Jones. She would have her legally blonde where she dumps Warren at the end & starts dating Luke Wilson."

Jones only confirmed what the SKIMS founder said about their relationship. She too denied that they were ever romantic, but shared that the rumours landed him "so many dates."

Kardashian has not been seen out on a date with a new man since the divorce. It is said though that she and West are working on giving their marriage another try for the sake of their children. Her appearance at his "Donda" listening events sparked reconciliation rumours especially when she wore a wedding dress to "remarry" the rapper.