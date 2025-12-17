The Vatican's Christmas display has drawn international attention after Pope Leo XIV publicly praised a pro-life Nativity scene depicting a pregnant Virgin Mary, framing it as a powerful symbol of life preserved from abortion.

The artwork, titled 'Gaudium', was donated by Costa Rican artist Paula Sáenz Soto and unveiled during a Vatican audience on 15 December. Speaking to delegations involved in preparing the Christmas decorations, the pope thanked the artist for pairing the Christmas message of peace with a clear appeal to protect life from conception.

According to Catholic News Agency reporting on the pro-life Nativity scene, Pope Leo XIV said the scene 'represents a life preserved from abortion' through prayer and support offered to women facing difficult circumstances.

Pregnant Virgin Mary Central to 'Gaudium' Artwork

The Nativity scene features a visibly pregnant Virgin Mary and incorporates 28,000 colourful ribbons. These ribbons symbolise lives supported by Catholic organisations that assist pregnant women in vulnerable situations. The pope highlighted the installation as a reminder of the Church's commitment to defending life at its earliest stages.

The artwork is currently on display in the Paul VI Audience Hall, where the pope has been holding general audiences during the winter. By placing the scene indoors, Vatican officials ensured pilgrims could view it without exposure to Rome's colder weather.

In his remarks, Pope Leo XIV described Mary as a model of 'adoring silence' and encouraged believers to seek moments of prayer and reflection during the Christmas season. He also noted that the Nativity invites pilgrims to contemplate humility through the image of God entering human history as a child.

St Peter's Square Tree and Nativity Unveiled

Alongside the pro-life display, the Vatican also unveiled its traditional Christmas tree and Nativity scene in St Peter's Square. The towering 82-foot spruce tree was donated by Italy's South Tyrol region and lit during an evening ceremony featuring musicians and dancers in traditional costume.

As reported by Crux on the Vatican Christmas tree lighting, the Nativity scene in the square was designed by the Diocese of Nocera Inferiore-Sarno in southern Italy. It includes architectural references to the region, including a reproduction of the sixth-century baptistery of the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

The pope thanked the Italian contributors for creating a display that reflects their local heritage while welcoming pilgrims from around the world.

Pope Reflects on Life, Light and Hope

While Pope Leo XIV did not attend the evening lighting ceremony, he addressed the symbolism of the Christmas decorations earlier in the day. He described the Christmas tree as a sign of life and enduring hope, even during the cold of winter.

He added that the lights adorning the tree represent Christ as the light of the world, guiding humanity and dispelling darkness. Additional smaller trees donated by South Tyrol will be placed throughout the Vatican offices and public spaces.

The pope also used the occasion to speak out against antisemitic violence, condemning a recent attack in Sydney during a separate audience earlier in the day.

Christmas Events Continue at the Vatican

The unveiling of the Nativity scene and tree marks the beginning of the Vatican's Christmas celebrations. Upcoming events include Christmas Eve Mass and the traditional Urbi et Orbi address delivered by the pope on Christmas Day.

This year's festivities also carry added significance as they coincide with the closing of the Jubilee Year. Together, the displays in St Peter's Square and the Paul VI Audience Hall underscore a Christmas message centred on life, humility, and hope, themes the pope has placed firmly at the heart of the season.