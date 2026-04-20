Apple's most anticipated folding iPhone has been the subject of a slew of exciting leaks and speculation for a while, but a new case leak provides a much sharper picture of the brand's creative direction.

The main lesson is that the company isn't interested in making a brand-new type of device. Rather, they are concentrating on polishing the foldable experience until it's seamless.

A Familiar Form With an Apple Twist

According to recent information, the iPhone Fold is expected to adopt a book-style layout. While it shares some DNA with devices like the Galaxy Z Fold, it carries a distinct Apple flair. Case images posted by leaker Majin Bu on X indicate a handset that hinges inward to reveal a tablet-sized internal screen, while still offering a smaller display on the front for everyday tasks. This hybrid design is clearly intended to combine the ease of an iPhone with the expansive workspace of an iPad.

The first official foldable iPhone cases and it looks like we'll finally have MagSafe pic.twitter.com/HuuT3mUc6z — Majin (@MajinBuofficia) April 19, 2026

However, the real talking point is the phone's physical dimensions. Rather than following the tall and slender look typical of existing foldables, Apple is reportedly opting for a broader 'passport-style' frame. This wider shape is expected to offer a more comfortable and intuitive experience when using the device in its closed position.

Record-Breaking Slimness and Premium Build

Another major selling point is the device's remarkably slender frame. Early reports indicate that the handset could be a mere 4.5mm thick when opened, which would rank it among the thinnest folding devices ever created.

Achieving such a slim profile involves certain compromises, yet it clearly signals where Apple's interests lie. Instead of stuffing the handset with every possible bell and whistle, the goal appears to be a mix of elegance, balanced proportions, and high-end finishes. This includes a rumoured titanium frame, designed to provide rugged strength without making the phone feel heavy.

iPhone fold design final pic.twitter.com/Su57mqo0Vk — Majin (@MajinBuofficia) April 16, 2026

The back of the device also looks quite understated, featuring a two-lens camera system as opposed to the three-lens setups found on Pro models. This choice further implies that Apple is working within the physical limits of the slim chassis, choosing a sleek aesthetic over simply boasting about hardware specifications.

Production Moulds Reveal Final Dimensions

Earlier this month, a manufacturer in Turkey took to Instagram to share a short clip of what they claim is the production mould for the iPhone Fold. For those unfamiliar with the term, a mould is essentially the metal cast used by accessory designers to guarantee their cases align perfectly with the finished product.

Apple keeps the exact measurements of its unreleased hardware under tight wraps, never sharing them with outside accessory makers. However, these businesses have developed their own clever tactics to secure precise specifications long before the official reveal.

Looking at the mould, the iPhone Fold seems to match the footprint of an iPhone mini when folded, expanding to nearly the size of an iPad mini once opened. On the back, a pair of cameras is aligned vertically rather than diagonally.

When seen from the edge, the device lacks a raised island, opting instead for a simple, protruding lens setup reminiscent of the iPhone 16 range. A circular marking is also visible on the rear, which strongly hints that MagSafe compatibility is included.

A New Standard for Foldables

At the very least, these glimpses suggest that Apple is taking a calculated path into the foldable market. The choice of a broader screen ratio, a remarkably slim body, and a tablet-sized internal display indicates a handset built for practical daily use rather than just for show.

In truth, that could be the most significant takeaway; if these designs are accurate, Apple isn't joining the folding competition just to participate—it's arriving to set a new standard for the entire category.