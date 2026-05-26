Apple is expected to launch a new top‑tier laptop called the MacBook Ultra 2026, likely arriving either late next year or in early 2027, with reports pointing to a thinner OLED design, a touchscreen display and next‑generation M6 chips. The device, which would sit above the current MacBook Pro line rather than replace it, is being positioned inside Apple as its flagship notebook, according to multiple industry analysts.

Apple was preparing a radical overhaul of the MacBook Pro. Instead of a routine processor bump, well‑connected reporters Mark Gurman and Ming‑Chi Kuo now say the company is readying an entirely new class of machine, extending the 'Ultra' branding already seen on Apple Watch Ultra and its high‑end silicon. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, but the emerging picture is of Apple trying to stretch the Mac range in both directions: an inexpensive MacBook Neo around $599 at one end, and this costly MacBook Ultra at the other.

MacBook Ultra 2026 Aims to Outrun Current Pro

Apple's strategy appears relatively straightforward, if expensive. Rather than quietly dropping the current M5 Pro and M5 Max laptops when the MacBook Ultra 2026 arrives, Apple is expected to keep them on sale and price the Ultra higher, giving power users a more extreme option. That would mirror what it has done on the wrist, where Apple Watch Ultra sits above the standard models as a kind of showcase for the company's most ambitious hardware ideas.

The most obvious change is the screen. Both Gurman and Kuo say Apple is moving the high‑end MacBook to OLED, with Samsung Display lined up as the panel supplier. Samsung has reportedly invested in an 8.6‑generation OLED production line in South Korea, and that line has recently hit a key milestone for mass production, which industry reports link directly to Apple's laptop plans.

This will not be the same LCD with mini‑LED backlighting found in current MacBook Pro models. Instead, Apple is said to be using hybrid OLED, similar to the panels in its latest iPad Pro range. Hybrid OLED combines a glass substrate with thin‑film encapsulation, a structure that should deliver higher brightness and contrast, deeper blacks and better power efficiency. On paper, at least, that ought to give the MacBook Ultra a more vivid and responsive display than any MacBook to date.

MacBook Ultra: 5 Features That Could Justify the Name https://t.co/ILnzJQKDae pic.twitter.com/v4lhQpOQNu — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) May 25, 2026

Touchscreen and Design Overhaul

The more controversial change is touch. The MacBook Ultra 2026 is widely expected to become the first Mac that lets users interact directly with the screen, a sharp departure from years of Apple executives insisting that Mac and iPad should remain distinct. Previously, Apple dabbled in halfway measures such as the OLED Touch Bar, which hovered above the keyboard on earlier MacBook Pro models and was eventually removed after a mixed response.

Read more The 'MacBook Ultra' Is Real: Why Apple's Biggest Mac Launch Just Slipped to October The 'MacBook Ultra' Is Real: Why Apple's Biggest Mac Launch Just Slipped to October

This time, the company is not trying to turn the Mac into an iPad. Reports suggest macOS will be reworked so users can move fluidly between touch, trackpad and mouse. Tap a menu bar item with a finger, and the system is said to present a larger, touch‑optimised set of controls; click with the trackpad, and you get the more compact menus Mac owners are used to. That dual‑mode interface, if it arrives as described, would be one of the most significant software shifts on the platform for years.

Design is being pushed just as hard. Gurman has described the upcoming OLED MacBook as part of a wider internal goal to produce 'the thinnest and lightest products in their categories across the whole tech industry.' The latest iPad Pro and iPad Air are obvious examples of that obsession. According to his reporting, the next MacBook Pro‑class machine is a good candidate for what he calls a 'true overhaul,' brought about by both the OLED screen and a slimmer chassis.

That ambition comes with a practical headache. When Apple redesigned the MacBook Pro in 2021, the laptop actually became thicker and heavier, largely to restore ports such as HDMI and an SD card slot that professionals had missed. How Apple makes the MacBook Ultra physically thinner without once again stripping away those ports is an open question. No reliable detail has yet emerged on whether any of those connections will quietly disappear to shave off millimetres.

One long‑running irritation may finally be addressed. Bloomberg has reported that Apple is exploring a move away from the current display notch towards a cut‑out more reminiscent of the iPhone's Dynamic Island. On phones, that pill‑shaped area houses cameras and sensors while expanding contextually to show alerts, timers or music controls. A similar approach on the Mac would not only make better visual sense with an OLED screen, it would also free the menu bar from the awkward bite taken out of it on today's models.

Under the skin, the MacBook Ultra 2026 is expected to be the launch vehicle for Apple's M6 Pro and M6 Max chips. These processors are rumoured to use a new packaging technology, built on TSMC's 2‑nanometre process, that tightly integrates the CPU, GPU, DRAM and Neural Engine. In semiconductor jargon, the '2nm' label refers to a new generation of manufacturing rules and typically means smaller transistors, more components on a single chip and, in theory, better speed and energy efficiency.

💻 MACBOOK ULTRA: A APPLE PREPARA UM PORTÁTIL COMPLETAMENTE NOVO!



Não é mais um MacBook Pro com nome diferente. Os rumores apontam pra algo que a Apple nunca fez antes nos portáteis.



A linha MacBook Pro já é referência no mercado, mas a empresa pode estar prestes a criar uma… pic.twitter.com/FC2pybf5ZO — PixelNerd (@pixelnrd) May 25, 2026

Given the wider industry focus, it would be surprising if Apple did not heavily market the M6 chips as tuned for AI workloads. For now, though, neither Apple nor its suppliers have confirmed any of these details, and timelines are already slipping. Early whispers of a late‑2026 launch are giving way to talk of early 2027 because of a global memory chip shortage, and even that window should be treated cautiously until Apple shows the hardware on stage.