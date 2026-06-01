An alleged prototype of the unannounced Google Pixel Watch 5 is in the centre of one of the most unusual tech leaks in recent history after reportedly being discovered underwater near the Caribbean island of St. Martin. The device, which has not yet been officially announced by Google, appeared online after photos were shared by Gearbox co-founder Randy Pitchford on X.

Pitchford claimed that a friend found the smartwatch while scuba diving near St. Martin. Images posted online showed the back of the device carrying markings that appeared to identify it as a 'Pixel Watch 5,' immediately sparking speculation across the tech community, per Android Authority.

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Photos Fuel Speculation

The leaked images quickly started drawing attention because of the level of detail visible on the watch.

The rear casing reportedly appears to include Google's branding along with references to health-tracking features such as SpO2 monitoring, electrodermal activity (EDA), skin temperature tracking, heart-rate sensors, and Ultra Wideband (UWB) support.

The watch also includes an IP68 water-resistance marking, according to reports.

Reports state that the markings visible in the photos strongly suggest the device could be a genuine Google prototype rather than a mock-up. Meanwhile, 9to5Google noted that the images did not immediately show any obvious signs of digital manipulation.

Device Appeared Surprisingly Intact

One of the most unusual aspects of the story is the claim that the watch remained functional despite reportedly spending time underwater. Pitchford stated that the device appeared to be working to some extent after it was recovered.

According to multiple reports, the smartwatch allegedly still displayed the correct time while operating in a low-power state, despite having little remaining battery charge.

Pitchford's post on X wrote, 'A friend of mine found this watch a few days ago ~underwater~ when he was scuba diving near the island of St. Martin. He noted that the reverse of the watch indicates that it is a Google Pixel 5, which has not yet been announced, let alone released.'

He added that the watch seemed to be in good condition, stating that the battery appears to have been drained, though it was displaying the correct time on power reserve. 'It seems to be fine. The face indicates an empty battery, but it seems to have enough reserve power to display the correct time.'

A friend of mine found this watch a few days ago ~underwater~ when he was scuba diving near the island of St. Martin. He noted that the reverse of the watch indicates that it is a Google Pixel 5, which has not yet been announced, let alone released. It seems to be fine. The face… pic.twitter.com/Mnenov1sFE — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 31, 2026

The incident has prompted comparisons to some of the technology industry's most famous prototype leaks. In 2022, a prototype Google Pixel Watch was reportedly discovered in a restaurant before its official launch, while Apple's iPhone 4 famously leaked after being left in a California bar in 2010.

Questions on Authenticity Remain

Despite the attention surrounding the leak, some remain cautious about declaring the device authentic. PhoneArena noted that advances in image-editing and artificial intelligence (AI) tools have made it easier to alter photographs convincingly.

It also pointed out that the alleged Pixel Watch 5 appears visually similar to the current Pixel Watch generation, making it difficult to verify solely from photographs.

Online discussions have also reflected mixed reactions. Some social media users believe the leak could be genuine due to the detailed markings and the circumstances surrounding the discovery, while others have questioned whether the images could have been modified. Users from the popular platform Reddit shared their opinions in a discussion.

Returned to Owner

The story took another unexpected turn shortly after the photos circulated online, as Pitchford later stated that the owner of the device had been identified and that arrangements had been made to return the controversial smartwatch.

Google, on the other hand, has not publicly commented on the alleged leak, and the company has yet to announce a Pixel Watch 5. However, rumours have previously suggested that the next-generation smartwatch could feature significant internal upgrades, including a potential shift toward Google's own Tensor-based wearable chip technology, per The Verge.

Update: Thanks to the magic of the internet, I am now in touch with the owner and we’ve arranged for its return. If you find something that isn’t yours, pay it forward and try to return it to its rightful owner. https://t.co/NaqUHuvJmM — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 31, 2026

For now, the controversial smartwatch remains one of the strangest gadget leaks in recent memory. Whether the device ultimately proves to be a legitimate Pixel Watch 5 prototype or something else entirely, the unusual circumstances surrounding its discovery have already made it a memorable chapter in consumer technology.