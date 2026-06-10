Pokémon Center collapsed under its own demand on 10 June 2026, locking thousands of fans out of preorders for Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution, Pitch Black before many had a chance to reach the checkout.

Pokémon Center opened preorders for Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution, Pitch Black on Wednesday, 10 June, sending enough traffic to the official store that the site became briefly inaccessible for tens of thousands of Trainers who rushed to lock in Elite Trainer Boxes, Booster Bundles and Booster Boxes. The fifth English expansion in The Pokémon Company's Mega Evolution series, it is set for a global release on 17 July 2026, and what should have been a straightforward preorder launch quickly became an hours-long ordeal for fans across the United States.

Site Errors And Queue Failures Lock Out Legitimate Buyers

The disruption was not a simple server overload. Fans reported a cascade of distinct failure modes that compounded the experience and rendered Pokémon Center's virtual queue system effectively useless for a significant portion of users.

Users on PokeBeach's forums reported that the site would load only to display a white-screen error, with mobile users forced to reload pages repeatedly while laptop connections fared slightly better. Multiple users documented being stuck in the queue before the site crashed entirely, with one noting they had been sitting at a seven-hour estimated wait time for twenty minutes without movement.

One community member described the experience bluntly: 'Neither phone nor PC will load the site. Was in the queue before it crashed too.' Another noted that being booted from the queue to a broken page, one that eventually displayed the message 'pokemoncenter.com has stopped sending data', effectively ended their session after 45 minutes of waiting, with no path back into the queue.

The official guidance from Pokémon Center offers little recourse. The company's own support page states clearly that customer support agents are not able to assist with questions or issues with the virtual queue, and that inquiries submitted on the subject may be closed without a response.

The page advises users not to refresh their browsers or open multiple tabs, and warns that waiting in line does not guarantee product availability, as some products may be out of stock or unavailable for purchase. The Pokémon Company has not issued a public statement addressing the 10 June disruption.

Pitch Black is officially out of stock and PKC site is under "maintenance" now



Was this one of the worst PKC drops of all time?



Horrible day......

-Error 20

-Got sent back to queue 5x

-Queue timer keeps going up (7 hour wait)

-Late SMS text (actually reset me btw)

-No sign of a… pic.twitter.com/aNbTWYgyyn — Pokemon Deals, Restocks & News (@PokemonTCGIntel) June 10, 2026

A Shortened Preorder Window And Rising Frustration

The site failure arrived in the context of a preorder strategy that has been tightening for over a year. For most of the Scarlet & Violet era, Pokémon Center opened preorders roughly 78 days before a set's release. For Chaos Rising, that window shrank to 39 days. Pitch Black landed at 37 days, a signal that a tighter preorder cadence is now the norm.

The compressed timeline carries real consequences for fans. A narrower window gives reseller bots less time to secure stock, but it also concentrates demand into a single, intense preorder event, the conditions that overwhelmed Pokémon Center's infrastructure on 10 June. For fans who missed the window entirely due to site errors, the alternative is the secondary market.

What awaits those who do secure a preorder is a detailed set. The Pitch Black Elite Trainer Box includes nine booster packs, 65 card sleeves, a full complement of dice and counters, and a unique foil Zarude Illustration Rare promo. Pokémon Center's exclusive version of that Zarude card carries a foil stamp unavailable anywhere else; non-stamped versions appear in standard retail ETBs at major outlets.

The Scalping Pipeline Activates Immediately

Within hours of the preorder going live, the secondary market reacted in familiar ways. Community members on PokeBeach's forums summarised the situation in a single line: 'Let the scalping commence.' The comment, posted within minutes of the preorder announcement, reflects a dynamic that has shaped Pokémon TCG launches for years.]

The pattern is well established. Bots clear available stock within seconds of a preorder opening; legitimate fans are then left competing in queues that error out or time out; and the product resurfaces on eBay and resale platforms at multiples of its retail value. Retailers themselves acknowledge the limitations of the system. A disclaimer from a community source at the time of the preorder drop noted: 'Preorder requests do not guarantee allocation. Distributor allocations remain outside of our control, and product may be reduced or unavailable depending on what we receive.'

Pokemon Center Pitch Black Drop Seems To Be Over For Now!



Maybe one of the messiest drops in recent memory, constant site issues, crashes, refreshes and requeues, but still seeing a good amount of success!



Let us know if you were able to score, hopefully things will be better… pic.twitter.com/9h2InDQP9Q — PokeFinder - Pokemon TCG Drops, Deals & News! (@PokemonFindr) June 10, 2026

What Comes Next For Pitch Black

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Prerelease events for Pitch Black are scheduled to begin at participating Play! Pokémon stores from 4 July through 12 July 2026, offering fans a chance to engage with the set in a local, lower-stakes environment before the global release. Pitch Black draws its card pool almost entirely from Japan's Abyss Eye set, which launched on 22 May 2026, and contains more than 115 cards, including six Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, 11 Illustration Rares, 18 Ultra Rares and six Special Illustration Rares.

For the fans who spent hours staring at error screens on 10 June, the set's digital counterpart may offer a more orderly entry point. Pitch Black cards are scheduled to arrive on Pokémon TCG Live on 16 July 2026, one day before the physical release.

Whether Pokémon Center's infrastructure can keep pace with the demands of the Mega Evolution era's compressed launch calendar remains the more pressing question, and one the company has yet to publicly answer.