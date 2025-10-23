A shocking video has emerged showing how sharks killed snorkeler Barak Tzach off the coast of Israel. The incident took place on 21 April 2025 at a beach near Hadera Beach on the Mediterranean shore.

Tzach entered the water with snorkelling gear and a GoPro. He was attacked by a group of sharks in shallow water. The footage circulating online has reignited questions about how the tragedy happened, what led to the fatal moment, and why the area proved fatal.

In short he snorkelled near wild marine predators without bait, but was still overwhelmed. The full sequence of events and his background follow.

Barak Tzach's Video Spreads Online

The graphic footage showing the moment the sharks eat Tzach has been shared widely online. The video captures panicked screams and dark water as multiple shark fins surface near him.

The clip does not show Tzach clearly. Yet the audio and visuals convey the terror and chaos. To his wife, Sarit Tzach, he held a GoPro stick and attempted to push the creatures away when they approached.

'When they started to get too close to him, he used the GoPro camera stick to gently push them away', said Sarit via The Times of Israel.

Beachgoers can be seen filming the scene as the attack unfolds. The speed at which the event escalated has left many viewers shocked and raised fresh concerns about snorkelers' safety in shark-inhabited waters.

Shark Attack in Hadera Beach Was Unusual

Marine experts say the shark attack on Tzach was highly unusual for the region. The species believed to be involved include the Dusky shark and the Sandbar shark, both generally considered non-dangerous to humans.

The site of the attack lies near a power-plant warm-water outlet, an area where sharks congregate. According to the New York Post, some experts suggest changes in local ecology and human behaviour may have altered shark habits.

Tzach reportedly entered a prohibited zone, and the rescue operation lasted two days, involving divers, helicopters, and jet-skis. Investigators still seek to determine exactly how Tzach's presence triggered the attack and what might prevent recurrence.

Who is Barak Tzach?

Barak Tzach was a resident of Petah Tikva, Israel, a father of four children, and married to Sarit Tzach.

He had a passion for the sea and often used snorkelling gear with a GoPro camera to film marine life. His wife emphasised that he was not feeding sharks or interacting with them in an aggressive way.

Friends described him as an experienced swimmer who entered the water frequently. His death has brought grief to his community and to his family.

Barak Tzach Said To Be 8207 Battalion Member

Tzach served as a reservist with the 8207 Battalion of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The 8207 Battalion is part of the Northern Nahal Brigade and has a history of service in Lebanon and Gaza operations.

His military background adds another dimension to the story. Tzach's adherence to discipline and reserve duty underlines his sense of duty.

His death during a recreational snorkelling trip raises questions about risk management and safety in civilian settings. The battalion issued condolences and pledged support for his family.

'The 8207 family announces with great sadness the untimely death of Barak Tzach following the shark attack earlier this week off the coast of Hadera. Barak served in the battalion since 1999, was a dear man, beloved, and we will miss him very much', said the IDF group.