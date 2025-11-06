Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has called for a nationwide campaign to criminalise sexual harassment after a man was caught on video groping her during a public appearance in Mexico City.

The incident occurred as Sheinbaum greeted supporters near the National Palace earlier this week.

Footage published by multiple publications shows a visibly intoxicated man putting his arm around the president's shoulder, attempting to kiss her neck, and touching her hip and chest before she removed his hands. A member of her staff quickly stepped between them.

The man was arrested shortly afterwards, according to CNN en Español.

Sheinbaum Files Complaint, Calls for Legal Reform

At her regular morning press conference on Wednesday, Sheinbaum confirmed she had filed a criminal complaint over the incident. She said she wanted her case to set an example for other women in Mexico who face harassment daily.

'If I don't file a complaint, what becomes of other Mexican women? If this happens to the president, what will happen to all the women in our country?' she said.

In a statement posted to X, the president emphasised that the episode was not unique to her. 'It must be clear that, beyond being president, this is something that many women experience in the country and in the world. No one can violate our body or personal space. We will review legislation so that this crime is punishable in all 32 states.'

Currently, Mexico's 32 states and Mexico City each have distinct criminal codes, and not all classify sexual harassment as a crime. Sheinbaum announced plans to review federal and state laws to ensure uniform penalties and launch a nationwide awareness campaign.

Public Reaction and Broader Gender Concerns

The incident has reignited public debate over women's safety and gender violence in Mexico, a country where the United Nations reports that an average of 10 women are murdered each day, and about 70% of women over age 15 have experienced some form of harassment in their lives.

Feminist journalists and commentators said the attack underscored the pervasiveness of harassment across all levels of society. 'Even if you're the president, any man believes he has the right to touch you,' said Catalina Ruiz-Navarro, a writer for the feminist outlet Volcánicas, in remarks quoted by The Guardian.

Alejandra Escobar, editorial director at Ectétera magazine, wrote on X that the case should be used to send a clear message. 'No man has the right to kiss or touch a woman without her consent.'

Context: Violence Against Public Officials

The episode comes amid broader concerns over violence targeting political figures in Mexico. Just days earlier, Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez, the mayor of Uruapan in Michoacán, was shot dead during Day of the Dead celebrations.

According to Reuters, he was one of more than 10 local leaders killed since Sheinbaum took office in October 2024.

While the president herself has not been physically harmed before, she faced a security scare last year during her campaign in Chiapas, when masked men stopped her vehicle and demanded she address local violence.

As the investigation continues, Sheinbaum's response has drawn international attention, signalling her intent to use her own experience to advance women's rights in Mexico.